'Yellowstone' Cast Finally Gets Recognized With a Major Award Nomination

Yellowstone fans rejoice! The incredible cast is finally getting recognized at a major awards ceremony for the first time with a SAG Awards nomination. The series has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards along with Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show and The Handmaid's Tale.

"There's no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination," series creator Taylor Sheridan said in a statement.

This is a big moment for the Paramount Network drama who was previously recognized at the 2021 Emmy Awards with a nomination for Outstanding Production Design. Yellowstone has also earned nominations at smaller ceremonies including the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards and American Society of Cinematographers. Fans have been waiting for four seasons for the cast to be recognized at a major awards show, consistently frustrated year after year with the snubs. It's exciting to see that the western series is finally getting a nomination after consistently bringing in incredible ratings and viewers. (Over 10 million people tuned in for the recent season 4 finale.)

While the TV show's main cast comprised of Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), and Gil Birmingham (Chief Rainwater) didn't receive any individual nominations, it's still a well-deserved honor that the ensemble is being recognized.

Nominees for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series include Lee Jung-jae from Netflix's Squid Game, Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon for Apple's The Morning Show and Sarah Snook from HBO's Succession.

The fourth season of Yellowstone was some of Kelly Reilly's best work as Beth Dutton. Since Hollywood is finally taking notice of the show's cast at the SAG Awards, could that mean that the show will receive more nominations in 2023?

