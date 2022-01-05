'Yellowstone' Season 4 Finale Sets Highest Cable Rating Record With 10 Million Viewers

Yellowstone fans definitely deserve a pat on the back after the television series reached a new high. The fan-favorite television show drew more than 10 million viewers after airing on Paramount Network on Sunday night for the season finale.

According to a press release, the Yellowstone season 4 finale drew 9.3 million total viewers on Paramount Network alone, which was up 81% from the 5.2 million viewers who watched the finale of Season 3. Not only did it set a record with its own TV show itself, but the finale was the most-watched cable telecast since the premiere of The Walking Dead in 2017.

"Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning into the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve - from the center of the country to each of the coasts - and still have lots of room to grow on linear," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles."

According to SCR Talkwalker, Season 4 of the show is now ranking as the most social cable drama of 2021. Ratings from Nielsen also rank Yellowstone as the most popular TV series of 2021 broadcast, premium and cable channels among adult viewers ranging from ages 18 to 49 and 25 to 54.

Season 4 of Yellowstone was highly anticipated after the season 3 finale left the life of the Dutton's - John Dutton, Kaycee Dutton, and Beth Dutton, unknown. This season, the show brought on new characters, unexpected plot twists, and a shocking ending to the storyline that included sibling rivalry, a wedding at the Dutton Ranch, a lengthy prison sentence, and a murder.

Season 5 of Yellowstone has yet to be announced, but if you're itching to fill in your Yellowstone needs, you can watch its prequel, 1883 which stars Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott.

Yellowstone stars an A-list cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Jefferson White, Brecken Merill, Finn Little, Piper Perabo, Jackie Weaver, Forrie Smith, Jefferson White, Denim Richards, Ian Bhen, Ryan Bingham, Ian Bohen, Will Patton and Gil Birmingham.

