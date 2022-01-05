'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes is Pursuing a Country Music Career

Luke Grimes is best known for playing Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network's beloved TV series Yellowstone. He's played Kevin Costner's youngest child on the popular western for four seasons so far, and we're excited to see what's in store for Kayce and his family in Yellowstone season 5. Did you know that before he was riding horses and shooting guns up in Montana, he was a drummer in a country band?

"It was around that time when the alt-country thing was really going on. Wilco and Ryan Adams were really big then and we were kind of like that," Grimes told Rolling Stone.

"I played guitar too and helped write songs for the band, so I got to be more than just the drummer. It was a cool experience."

It's a new year, and for Grimes, 2022 is the year to fully pursue a music career. He's working with Range Media Partners, the team behind Midland, and his Yellowstone co-star Ryan Bingham. He's even planning to head out to Nashville to really work on some serious songwriting.

Grimes grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the son of a pastor who engrained in him a love and appreciation for some of the most legendary voices in country music.

"I hate this word, but the 'secular' music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash," Grimes explained. "That's the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn't have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock."

The Yellowstone star and his wife have been living up in Montana while filming his hit TV show and the experience has contributed to his songwriting. They have enjoyed listening to country artists that range from Ruston Kelly and Paul Cauthen to the late Townes Van Zandt.

Grimes tells Rolling Stone that the sense of quiet and isolation he's experienced up in Montana will definitely be apparent in his writing.

"This just happens to be what my life is right now. I'm driving a diesel truck on a highway with no one on it," he says. "That's the feeling you get being here."

