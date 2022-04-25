'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Lives In Montana Just Like Kayce Dutton

For four seasons, Luke Grimes has popularized himself with TV audiences by playing the role of Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. Kayce has progressed from being the prodigal son to rejoining his family and eventually following in his father's footsteps as Montana's Livestock Commissioner. He's a family man, a veteran, and someone who looks perfectly at home on a horse out on the ranch. Various members of the Yellowstone cast have gushed over the years about how incredible it is to actually film the popular Paramount series on location in Montana. It adds immense authenticity to the show that you just don't get from a soundstage in Hollywood. Grimes was so impressed by Montana, he actually decided to move there full time. Drawn by the slower pace and incredible views, who could blame him?

The actor opened up about playing Kayce Dutton in an interview with Gold Derby and provided insight about living around the show's filming locations full time.

"In the first couple years, I remember I'd be up in Utah and Montana for four or five months and then I'd go back to LA and feel like I was leaving home," Grimes explained.

It seems the American West suited the actor so he and his wife Bianca have settled into their new surroundings which couldn't be more different from the hustle and bustle they left behind in Los Angeles.

"I live where we shoot the show," Grimes said. "Which I might not have found that without being up there so much. And seeing that world through the eyes of this character, and then actually really falling in love with the lifestyle. I mean, I'm not out there on horseback every day like chasing cows around or anything. But I'm definitely outside a lot more and my life is a lot slower...I love it."

