Iowa native Hailey Whitters was raised on '90s country. With songs like "Ten Year Town" and "Janice at the Hotel Bar," the singer-songwriter is making the kind of heartfelt country music songwriters like Gretchen Peters and Matraca Berg wrote for Martina McBride, Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Whitters, who released her new album Living the Dream (a deluxe edition of her 2020 album The Dream) on Feb. 26, said she first fell in love with songwriting while listening to a song about new beginnings -- The Chicks' "Wide Open Spaces."