Hailey Whitters and Little Big Town are ringing in the new year with a brand new song that's perfect for the 2021 resolutions that really matter.

"Fillin' My Cup," written by Whitters, Niccole Galyon and Hillary Lindsay, is about taking the good with the bad and appreciating life's small, sweet moments. It's full of the slice-of-life wisdom Whitters celebrated on "Janice at the Hotel Bar," "The Days" and "Happy People."

"It's one part happy and one part chaos," Whitters sings. "Whole lot of borrowed, little bit paid off/ You can't appreciate the sugar if you never have the salt/ Ain't it nice and sweet even when it's on the rocks?"

Whitters said the song has served as an important reminder in a difficult 2020.

"I wrote this song with Hillary Lindsey and Nicolle Galyon. I'd had the title "Fillin' My Cup" for a while, but then Nicolle had the brilliant idea to turn the lyric into a recipe," Whitters says in a press release. "It's a concoction of all of those little things in life that have a way of making my glass feel half full. It's been a hopeful reminder throughout the year and just felt like the right note to start 2021 on."

The music video, directed by Harper Smith, features Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor and Little Big Town. In the clip, Whitters channels The Chicks' "Ready to Run" and portrays a runaway bride who hitches a getaway ride in a red pickup truck.

Whitters released her critically-acclaimed album The Dream in 2020.

The Iowa-born singer-songwriter gained notoriety for her song "Ten Year Town," an ode to Nashville dreamers penned with Brandy Clark.

"I think that ["Ten Year Town"] was meant to be with Brandy Clark," Whitters told Wide Open Country in 2020. "Both of us are people and artists who have struggled to fit in with the business here -- not necessarily being super embraced by 'the machine,' so I think we were able to just openly express our thoughts and the way it is without putting a filter on it."