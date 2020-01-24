Hailey Whitters Recounts Advice From a Life Well Lived on 'Janice at the Hotel Bar'

From The Judds' "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" to Guy Clark's "Desperadoes Waiting For a Train," country music has long valued the wit and wisdom of those who've spent more time on this earth. Singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters follows in that tradition on the stunning "Janice at the Hotel Bar," a rich character sketch of a woman who gives the kind of advice that only comes from a life well lived.

"She believes in face cream at the Walgreens and ruby red lips/ She'd take a vodka over dessert, sugar goes straight to your hips," Whitter sings, describing a real woman who had a lasting impact on a friend of hers.

Between thoughts on the benefits of red wine and memories of Paris in the '70s, Janice offers up universal advice on keeping your priorities straight.

"Make good love, good company/ Drink good wine, raise good babies/ Keep your chin up/ Ain't nothin' wrong with making a good wife/ Go on and make a living, girl/ Don't forget to make a good life."

"Janice is an 80-something year old woman a friend of mine met a few years ago in a hotel bar," Whitters said in a press release. "As they sat talking, Janice dished countless bits of wisdom and advice about life and getting older. I personally have always struggled with finding the right work/life balance; oftentimes getting so caught up in the next accomplishment or achievement that I forget to notice the life that is happening all around me. This song has become my little prayer and reminder to pay attention and be intentional. I hope it resonates with listeners in that way too."

"Janice at the Hotel Bar" is the latest release from Whitters' forthcoming album The Dream (out Feb. 28). The 12-track album The Dream features co-writes with Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Nicolle Galyon and Brandy Clark. The record also features covers of Chris Stapleton's "The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice" and Brent Cobb's "Loose Strings."

Whitters will join Tanya Tucker on the road for the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which kicks off in February. She'll currently on tour with Jordan Davis for the Trouble Town Tour.

'The Dream' Track Listing:

1. Ten Year Town

2. The Days

3. Red Wine & Blue

4. Dream, Girl

5. Loose Strings

6. Heartland

7. Janice At The Hotel Bar

8. Happy People

9. The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

10. All The Cool Girls

11. The Faker

12. Living The Dream

