With 14 Grammy nominations, four CMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards and two greatest hits albums, it's safe to say Martina McBride has made her mark on country music. Ever since her debut single "The Time Has Come," McBride has been making appearances on the Billboard country charts and adult contemporary charts.

McBride's number one hits include classics like "Wrong Again" and "Blessed." With a string of successful studio albums, including Wild Angels, Emotion, Shine, Timeless, Waking Up Laughing, The Way That I Am, The Time Has Come and Reckless, McBride has made a name for herself as a country superstar.

Here are our picks for the 15 best Martina McBride songs.

15. "This One's For The Girls"

As the mother of teenage daughters, this song probably hits close to home for McBride. It's also one of her greatest hits. The songs was included on McBride's 2003 album Martina, which also included "God's Will" and "How Far."

14. "Concrete Angel"

How far can a country star go to raise awareness of domestic violence? My heart breaks every time I hear this song about an abused child who goes unsaved by her peers and teachers. The music video is especially moving, encouraging people to say something when they see signs of abuse.

13. "A Broken Wing"

Featured on her album Evolution, which included the singles "Whatever You Say," "Happy Girl," "Still Holding On" and "Valentine," "A Broken Wing" earned McBride her second No. 1 hit. The song follows a woman escaping from an emotionally abusive relationship.

12. "Whatever You Say"

Another song about a woman struggling in a relationship, the powerful "Whatever You Say" was a number two hit from Evolution.

11. "I Love You"

This upbeat hit was recorded for the soundtrack for Runaway Bride, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

10. "Valentine"

This collaboration with pianist Jim Brickman was a number three hit on the Adult Contemporary chart.

9. "I'm Gonna Love You Through It"

This inspiring song from Eleven follows a narrator who is battling breast cancer.

8. "Love's the Only House"

This song from McBride's 1999 album Emotion teaches the listener to have compassion for others and serves as a reminder that love is the one way people can get through their pain and suffering.

7. "My Baby Loves Me"

Written by Gretchen Peters and originally recorded by Canadian singer Patricia Conroy as "My Baby Loves Me (Just the Way That I Am)," McBride's recording was a top 5 hit in 1993.

6. "Happy Girl"

This song, written by Beth Nielsen Chapman and Annie Roboff, like the title, is sure to make you happy. That's probably why it was yet another hit for McBride.

5. "In My Daughter's Eyes"

From her seventh studio album, Martina, this song is especially poignant to listen to when you're a parent.

4. "There You Are"

With appearances on Emotion as well as McBride's Greatest Hits album, this was the country star's first top 20 hit on the Adult Contemporary charts.

3. "Safe in the Arms of Love"

Originally recorded by Wild Choir, McBride released her cover shortly after fellow country singer Michelle Wright for her album Wild Angels.

2. "Wild Angels"

The joyous title track from Wild Angels earned McBride her first number-one single.

1. "Independence Day"

One of the most iconic and memorable songs in country history, "Independence Day" was included in CMT's 100 Greatest Songs of Country Music. It was originally offered to Reba McEntire, but when she passed, McBride stepped in. Songwriter Gretchen Peters won CMA Song of the Year in 1995.

Honorable mentions: "Where Would You Be," "When God-Fearin' Women Get the Blues," "Cry On the Shoulder of the Road"