Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill have been one of the golden couples of country music since they first got together in the '90s. Now married for 25 years, the couple is still very much in love, which is evident to anyone who sees them together or hears them talk about one another. They have welcomed three daughters together (Audrey, Gracie and Maggie), won numerous awards between the two of them, gone on tour together, made music together and are now starring together in the new Yellowstone prequel. It seems like there's nothing they can't do, especially when they're together.

Here are 10 of our favorite moments the two country music stars have shared over the course of their long relationship.

1. When They Were Santa and Mrs. Claus on a TV special

Back in 2005, Tim and Faith appeared together as Santa Claus and a seriously sassy Mrs. Claus for a TV special. Could you love them anymore?

2. Super Bowl XLIII Pre-Game Show

Faith Hill performed "America the Beautiful" at the 2009 Super Bowl and can you even handle how sweet Tim McGraw is behind the scenes helping his wife prepare? It doesn't really matter what type of situation these two are in or who is 'the star' that day...they are always super supportive.

3. "It's Your Love," Their First No. 1 Hit

A year after tying the knot, Tim and Faith released "It's Your Love" for Tim's album Everywhere. The song was a testament to their whirlwind romance. Not only was the song a steamy duet, which spent months at No. 1 on the charts, but it also won Video of the Year at the ACM Awards as well as the CMA Awards.

4. 'Friday Night Lights' premiere

McGraw had dabbled in a couple of acting roles prior to Friday Night Lights, but playing Charles Billingsley on the big screen in this football drama paved the way for a professional acting career completely separate from his music. The couple looked incredibly happy at the red carpet event together promoting the 2004 film.

5. Tim McGraw's Hollywood star ceremony

When McGraw got his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, obviously Faith was right by his side (as were their three girls). This was a big moment for her husband and Faith couldn't look more proud.

6. Soul2Soul Tours

The couple's Soul2Soul Tour was their first time touring around the country together as a joint tour back in 2000. They performed for sold-out crowds at 64 different venues together and even embarked on Soul2Soul II Tour a few years later which at the time was the highest-grossing country tour of all time. These two are major country stars but what a treat for fans who got to watch their clear love for each other on the stage while performing some of their greatest hits.

7. Nashville Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

As country royalty, Tim and Faith have lived in Nashville for years. It's where they raised their family, hit it big in the music industry, and helped mentor younger artists over the years like Taylor Swift. What a cool moment for them to get side-by-side stars on Nashville's Walk of Fame together in 2016. Never a couple to shy away from PDA, they share a sweet kiss at their induction ceremony.

8. Oscars 2015

This wasn't the couple's first time attending the Academy Awards together, but how do you not just love this photo? Even as major stars, they don't take themselves too seriously. McGraw is goofing around in photos with his wife on the red carpet but they also happen to look incredible together--as always.

9. 1883 world premiere

When Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan decided to make a prequel series set in 1883, he immediately called Tim and Faith to star as James and Margaret Dutton. This red carpet event at the world premiere in Las Vegas was an exciting one for the couple as it celebrated the very first time the two of them had acted together. Music videos and stage performances are one thing...this was getting in character every day (in a period piece no less) and playing onscreen husband and wife. You can tell from the photos that they had a ton of fun celebrating the new show.

10. That bath scene from 1883

If you've been watching 1883 since it first hit Paramount+, you probably recall the steamy bathtub scene from the series premiere. James Dutton (McGraw) has just met up with his family in Fort Worth before hitting the trail up to uncharted Montana for a new start. The family stays the night in a local hotel and James fills up the bathtub so that he and his wife Margaret (Hill) can share a nice bath together before living life out on the trail. Maybe it's because we know he was filming with his real-life wife, but it was definitely a memorable scene.

