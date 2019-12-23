Taylor Swift Says Faith Hill Has Been a Mentor and Inspiration Throughout Her Career

Taylor Swift is one of the most prominent pop singers in the world, but it's interesting to look back on where she started this decade, long before Reputation and Lover and her public feuds with Kanye West and record labels.

While her days of country music may be behind her, the superstar has not forgotten where she got her start in the music world, especially not after being named the Billboard Woman of the Decade. It's no secret that Swift is passionate about encouraging other artists and she admits to Billboard that she loves helping others navigate the rocky road of fame.

"I've had several upheavals of somehow not being what I should be. And this happens to women in music way more than men. That's why I get so many phone calls from new artists out of the blue -- like, 'Hey, I'm getting my first wave of bad press, I'm freaking out, can I talk to you?' And the answer is always yes! I'm talking about more than 20 people who have randomly reached out to me. I take it as a compliment because it means that they see what has happened over the course of my career, over and over again."

When asked if she had anyone reach out to help her in the early days in Nashville, she says that Faith Hill was a wonderful mentor.

"She would reach out to me and invite me over and take me on tour, and I knew that I could talk to her."

The power couple is well known for being incredibly giving with their time with other artists, so it comes as no surprise that Tim Mcgraw and Hill welcomed the young country singer to Music City with open arms.

Swift's namesake debut single created a longstanding friendship with McGraw and Hill, which remains strong to this day. In 2018 during Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour, the couple even joined Swift on the stage to sing the classic song during the Nashville show in Nissan Stadium. One of the best parts about Swift's live performances is she tries to always incorporate fan favorite songs from past albums.

Despite the full move to pop music, Swift has not forgotten her country roots. She included the Dixie Chicks on her latest album Lover, "Soon You'll Get Better," which was a top 10 hit on the country charts. She also joined forces with Sugarland for "Babe" in 2018.

