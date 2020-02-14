Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of the most iconic couples in country music and Hollywood. The pair fell in love quickly while on tour and went on to form a bond that has captivated audiences and drawn fans into their shared musical lives.

Life Leading Up to Love

When Faith Hill first moved to Nashville, she fell in love with music executive Daniel Hill. The pair met when Faith was just 19 years old. The pair married and stayed together for five years, but after Faith met her birth mother and started thinking critically about her life, she realized she needed to move on. Though she kept her new last name, Hill, she bravely pushed forward into her unknown future in the music business, leaving behind the comfort of the domestic life she had settled into.

A year later, Hill released her first album as a country singer, Take Me As I Am, and started her reign as a chart-topper with "Wild One." Upon her second album's release, she joined the Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996, opening for none other than Tim McGraw.

Like Hill, McGraw questioned his identity at a young age after finding out that his dad wasn't his biological father. Though his biological father's fame (Frank Edwin "Tug" McGraw Jr. was a minor league baseball player) gave him a slight edge when getting his first single released, McGraw's star rose by his own volition with the release of Not A Moment Too Soon, which reached Top Country Album status in 1994.

At the start of the Spontaneous Combustion Tour, Hill was engaged to producer Scott Hendricks, and some sources say that McGraw was planning to marry his long-term girlfriend at the time. But the bond between the two musicians was so strong it led them both to reevaluate their current status and come to the conclusion that they couldn't live without one another.

"We were playing at a country music festival, and we had a trailer that was our dressing room," McGraw told The Boot . "I had a big mirror that was in there, and right before I went onstage, I wrote 'Will you be my wife?'... I mean, 'Will you marry me?' and I went onstage, and when I came offstage, she had written 'I am going to be your wife, yes.' And so, we still have that mirror."

Creating a New Life As Partners

The pair were married on October 6, 1996 in Lousiana at McGraw's aunt Barbara's house. They started a family with the birth of their first daughter, Gracie, in 1998. A couple of years later, they welcomed Maggie Elizabeth, their second daughter. Their third was soon on her way in 2001, but due to medical complications, Audrey Caroline was born early via C-section, weighing only 3 pounds and 11 ounces. Her birth was a trying time for the country duo who had to pull together even closer to endure the difficult hand they were dealt until Audrey grew healthier.

McGraw and Hill cite keeping family first as a means to maintain their healthy relationship and mutual respect for one another. "I think Tim and Faith came to the party as equals," Nashville singer and businessman Gary Morris told Good Housekeeping. "It's apparent to me that they love each other more than they love their work."

Making Music and Touring Together

The pair released several duets in the '90s: "It's Your Love," "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me" and "Let's Make Love," which even earned them a Grammy. In 2000, the unstoppable duo hit the road together again on the Soul2Soul Tour. The vast majority of the 65-date tour completely sold out, and each artist performed their own full sets focusing on their latest albums, McGraw's A Place In The Sun and Hill's Breathe.

Reprising the success of their first duet tour, they led another Soul2Soul Tour in 2007. For a while, the pair focused on their own music. But in 2017, McGraw and Hill came out with a duet album, The Rest of Our Life, as their first release with Sony Music Entertainment.

Read More: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Explore Marital Spats in 'The Rest of Our Life' Video

To coincide with their first-ever album together, they took to the road again with a third incarnation of the Soul2Soul World Tour. This time, the pair is traveling the world with over 100 dates, performing songs from the 2-hour and 15-minute sets together and solo.

To More Music and Many More Years

This October, McGraw and Hill are celebrating their 23rd anniversary. McGraw told the Today Show, "In the car, I drive. In the relationship, she drives. We make decisions about things in different ways, but we always talk about it before we do it."

With eight Grammy wins and countless Billboard chart-topping hits between them, McGraw and Hill, both entering their 50s, show no signs of slowing down.

This article was originally published in March of 2018.

Now Watch: Guess These Country Stars from Their Childhood Photos

oembed rumble video here