Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Kids: Meet the Country Couple's 3 Talented Daughters

Growing up with two hot country stars for parents definitely has its perks, but it's also pretty intimidating -- especially if they are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Faith and Tim have been one of country music's most beloved couples for years, and continue to be the ultimate #marriagegoals. But as much as we love the couple, we love the family they've created together even more.

All three of their daughters inherited some serious singing chops from their famous parents. Faith explained to New Beauty that she and Tim do their best to be supportive, as two professionals who already had to climb their way to the top.

"Tim and I know what it takes to really do this for a living, but, as a parent, you don't want to stand in the way of their dreams. It's been one of the most difficult things for me as a mom--especially as a mom of all girls. You want to protect them; you want to make sure they aren't disappointed. I'm certain all parents would say that about their kids, but there is a point you have to remember, 'I was 19 once, and I remember the passion and the drive I had, and I just have to let them go and do it.'"

Gracie McGraw

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiZn1uvAu8I/

Faith and Tim's oldest daughter Gracie definitely inherited her parent's musical genes. And she's no stranger to the big stage. In 2015, she even performed at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with her father, singing a duet to "Here Tonight." Gracie grew up loving music, and in an interview with New Beauty, her mom shared that she not only taught herself how to play the guitar, but she started a secret band in their basement when she was in high school. Her band, Tingo, even booked gigs. Pretty impressive.

"It was right under our noses! Right under our roof!" Faith said. "We had no idea."

Gracie recently finished college at New York University and decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

"She's 22, and on one hand, it's sad," Tim shared with Taste of Country, "but on the other hand to have the gumption to go out and chase your dreams ... it feels like we did a pretty good job."

When Tim joined the 22-year-old on a cross country road trip, he posted a video of them singing a Barbra Streisand song together. All we have to say is...wow. Gracie clearly has big things ahead of her!

"PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl"

Maggie McGraw

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKT2m9FBujG/

Middle daughter Maggie (or Maggie May as her dad calls her) recently turned 21, just one year younger than her older sister. She's currently attending college at Stanford University. Gracie wasn't the only McGraw child to get a cross country road trip. But this time, mom was behind the wheel. Faith posted a video of her and her daughter driving from Nashville to California, jamming out to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood."

"Day 1: #BadBlood singalong w/ Maggie on the way to college!"

Maggie also has some serious skills and is currently a member of a rock band called Sister Supply. So far, dad hasn't missed a single show, commuting all the way out to Cali to see her sing.

Here's a clip of her band performing at the Frost Music Festival in 2018:

Audrey McGraw

The youngest of the McGraw children, Audrey recently turned 18. Pretty soon, Faith and Tim will be empty nesters! For her big birthday, Faith posted the cutest throwback video on Instagram of her youngest singing "Single Ladies."

"My little sparrow with her head full of dreams. Oh, the places you will go my sweet."

Though Audrey hasn't expressed any interest in pursuing music like her sisters, we know that she can sing. Here's a clip of her performing the Dixie Chicks' "Travelin Soldier" in 2014...imagine how good she must be now!

In an interview on The TODAY Show, Tim gushed about his family and how proud he is of his three girls.

"We're so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently." He also said that they were incredibly grounded and humble. "They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish."