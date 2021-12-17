Flashback: Watch Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's 2018 Surprise Performance With Taylor Swift

Surrounded by light-up bracelets worn by fans throughout Nissan Stadium, Taylor Swift took the stage in her old hometown of Nashville during the Reputation Tour on August 25, 2018. To celebrate her triumphant return to Music City, Swift played one of her past hits, "Tim McGraw," while welcoming his wife, Faith Hill, and the subject of the song himself.

Tucked into a setlist full of adrenaline-fueled hits like "...Ready for It?" "Look What You Made Me Do," and "Shake It Off," Swift worked in heartfelt moments with the crowd. Before "Tim McGraw," she debuted "Better Man" on the tour, a song she penned and gave to Little Big Town for their 2017 record, The Breaker.

But when Swift sat down at her custom piano, fans could feel they were in for something special. Singing along loudly to every word, the Nashville crowd was thrilled to hear her 2006 single. After the first chorus, Swift upped the ante and nonchalantly introduced Faith Hill who rose from underneath the stage. Though it seems that Hill either had difficulty with her ear monitor or she got lost in the song, the moment certainly wasn't lost with Swift picking up the duet.

Next, the song's namesake popped up to a deafening roar from the audience. The trio sang the rest of the tune, leaving the track that Swift wrote as a teen in her Nashville bedroom completely transformed into a pillar of her success.

Saturday night's show marked the first time Swift performed a full, headlining set at Nissan Stadium. She's performed a few songs at CMA Fest before, but the Reputation Tour provided the opportunity for Swift to include one-night-only surprises. Swift has recently reconnected with her country music roots, sharing a hit single with Sugarland called "Babe."

Editors Note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2018.

