Taylor Swift's Best 5 Albums, Ranked

Taylor Swift has been an international pop star for quite some time now, but it all started with a little country record that was released back in 2006. Since then, Swift has released eight studio albums, two re-recorded (Taylor's Version) albums, six EPs, three live albums, and 14 compilations. Swift has become one of the best-selling music artists in the world, selling an estimated 114 million albums worldwide.

While Swift has tons of work to sift through, we are taking on the daunting task of naming her best albums. Here's are the top five best Taylor Swift albums we think deserve recognition.

5. Taylor Swift

Released in 2006 under Big Machine Records, this eponymous debut album sold over five million copies in the US and is a certified x7 Platinum record by the RIAA. The record included hits like "Tim McGraw," "Teardrops On My Guitar," "Picture To Burn," "Should've Said No," and "Our Song." Following its release, Swift was nominated for New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2007 ACM awards, Best New Artist at the 2007 CMA awards, and Best New Artist at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2008 ACM awards.

4. Speak Now

Released in 2010, the album sold five million copies and is certified x6 Platinum by the RIAA. Singles from the record "Mine" and "Back to December" reached the top ten on the US Billboard Hit 100, and "Sparks Fly" and "Ours" topped. the US Hot Country Singles chart. Speak Now was the second album by Swift to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

At the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, Speak Now was nominated for Best Country Album. "Mean" won Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

3. Red

Released in 2012, Red has sold just under 5 million units and is certified x7 Platinum by the RIAA. This record was a fusion project for Swift, throwing in her roots of country music with her newfound success in the pop world. Singles "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Begin Again," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "Red" all reached the Top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Red spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, making it her third consecutive album to spend at least six weeks at that position. The only other band to accomplish that was the Beatles.

Red was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2013 CMA awards and Album of the Year, and Best Country Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

In 2021, Swift released a re-recording of Red called Red (Taylor's Version) under Republic Records. The re-release has already set a few records of its' own; "All Too Well" (10-minute version) is the longest song to ever land as a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, overtaking Don McLean's 1972 hit "American Pie."

2. 1989

Released in 2014, 1989 has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and is certified x9 Platinum by the RIAA. The 1989 World Tour was the highest-grossing tour of 2015, sending Swift into even bigger stardom than before. The album's biggest singles were "Shake It Off," "Blank Space" and "Bad Blood," all of which hit No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

This record catapulted Swift into being a full-fledged pop star. There was no question about her genre after the release of this hit pop record. The album won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015, making Swift the first solo female artist to win Album of the Year twice.

1989 made Swift the first artist to have three albums individually sell over one million copies within their first week of being released.

1. Fearless

Released in 2008, Fearless has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and is certified x10 Platinum by the RIAA. Singles "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," and the title track "Fearless" were Top 10 entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and found success on both country and pop radio. Fearless spent 11 weeks at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart.

At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010, Fearless won Album of the Year and Best Country Album. "White Horse" won Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song.

In 2021, Swift re-released Fearless (Taylor's Version) under Republic Records. It was the first re-recorded album to ever reach No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 200.

This list was based on RIAA certifications and how many units each record has sold out of Swift's entire discography. Albums that were not listed include Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), folklore (2020), and evermore (2020).

Swift's songwriting is what makes her career. She is able to encapsulate (and market, I might add) heartbreak like no other artist has ever done. She will go down in history as one of the biggest stars this world has ever known.

