Faith Hill Reveals How Tim McGraw Helped Her After Losing Her Father to Lewy Body Dementia

Throughout the year's Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shown how strong their marriage bond is, despite the rough patches the pair have been through together and separately. The couple recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, telling PEOPLE they were grateful for their time together, remaining supportive of one another through the good and the bad. The duo first met in 1994, tying the knot in October 2019, and now share three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey.

Hill opened up about losing her adoptive father, Ted Perry, back in 2019 and the struggles he had faced. The country singer stated her father, who was 88 at the time of his passing, had Lewy Body Dementia.

"It was a long passing," Hill said. "It's difficult to lose parents just a couple of years apart and watch them pass right in front of you. My dad had Lewy body dementia and it was difficult to watch a man you know be someone that you don't recognize."

Hill also lost her mother Edna back in 2016.

Hill noted that her father and McGraw were actually really close, so much so that he would visit Perry every day.

"My dad adored Tim and Tim would visit him daily," Hill said. "He was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you are going through struggles and that's just another layer of partnership."

The couple's struggle and partnership are what helped McGraw through his own challenging times, including his battle with alcohol. The singer has been sober since 2008 and has shared how much Hill helped him.

"I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8 in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up.' I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared," the country star told Esquire. "When your wife tells you it's gone too far, that's a big wake-up call. That, and realizing you're gonna lose everything you have. Not monetarily, not career-wise, but family-wise."

Despite their struggle, the couple stated their dedication to her marriage and family is the most important thing in their lives.

"When you love someone, you commit to be there for them for the highs, the lows, anytime. You face the struggles," Hill said.

The couple is set to star in Yellowstone's prequel series 1883, premiering on December 19 on Paramount +.

