'This Kiss': The Story Behind Faith Hill's Romantic Hit

"This Kiss" became Hill's signature song and is still played today on country and pop playlists. The song was written by songwriters Beth Nielsen Chapman, Robin Lerner and Annie Roboff and was produced by Hill and Byron Gallimore. The song was released on February 23, 1998 and the first single from her third studio album, Faith.

The single became an instant crossover hit, reaching No. 1 on the American and Canadian country charts, while also reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It charted in over nine countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia.

"This Kiss" was nominated for two Grammy's for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song. It lost both categories to "You're Still the One" by country pop star Shania Twain.

The song's Official Music Video won Hill a CMA for Video of the Year in 1998.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, now starring on Yellowstone: 1883, are a power couple that have ruled the pop and country music airways for over two decades. The two fell for each other when she was opening for him on tour, and they were married in October of 1996. They have three beautiful daughters, a beautiful house in Nashville, and over 40 No. 1 hits between the two of them.

'This Kiss' Lyrics:

I don't want another heartbreak

I don't need another turn to cry, no

I don't want to learn the hard way

Baby, hello, oh, no, goodbye

But you got me like a rocket

Shooting straight across the sky

It's the way you love me

It's a feeling like this

It's centrifugal motion

It's perpetual bliss

It's that pivotal moment

It's, ah, impossible

This kiss, this kiss (unstoppable)

This kiss, this kiss

Cinderella said to Snow White

How does love get so off course, oh

All I wanted was a white knight

With a good heart, soft touch, fast horse

Ride me off into the sunset

Baby, I'm forever yours

It's the way you love me

It's a feeling like this

It's centrifugal motion

It's perpetual bliss

It's that pivotal moment

It's, ah, unthinkable

This kiss, this kiss (unsinkable)

This kiss, this kiss

You can kiss me in the moonlight

On the rooftop under the sky, or

You can kiss me with the windows open

While the rain comes pouring inside

Kiss me in sweet slow motion

Let's let everything slide

You got me floating, you got me flying

It's the way you love me

It's a feeling like this

It's centrifugal motion

It's perpetual bliss

It's that pivotal moment

It's, ah, subliminal

This kiss, this kiss (it's criminal)

This kiss, this kiss

It's the way you love me baby

It's the way you love me darling, yeah

