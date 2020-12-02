Taylor Swift Grew Up on a Christmas Tree Farm in Pennsylvania

It almost seems like there was never a time before Taylor Swift was a massively successful country artist turned pop star, but she didn't actually move to Nashville to pursue her music career until she was 14. Originally, her childhood home was in Reading, Pennsylvania on an 11-acre Christmas tree farm. Though her family sold the farm when they moved to Tennessee, it was an important part of her childhood, especially around the holidays.

Her father purchased Pine Ridge Farm from a client and operated it when he wasn't working at his finance day job for Merrill Lynch. The experience was so special to Swift that last year she wrote a Christmas song about it. Longtime Swifties know how quickly the singer-songwriter can pull together a song, and she wrote, recorded, and released the song to fans in 6 days. That's right, "Christmas Tree Farm" came together in under a week.

Swift even released a feel-good music video with her holiday song that was comprised of old home movies showing the Swift family on their former Pennsylvania farm. Her parents Scott and Andrea were both featured as well as her younger brother Austin. You see footage of the family coming together to open presents on Christmas morning as well as playing around in the snow and walking through the uncut Christmas trees. Just watching the footage makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. When Swift released her new song last year, Santa definitely came early for fans eagerly awaiting new music following her successful seventh studio album Lover.

I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now 🎄https://t.co/p9Hk8blYpS pic.twitter.com/rTdGd1wIhK -- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2019

"I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem."

Read More: The 12 Best Christmas Movies To Watch On Disney Plus

Despite her cheeky tweet, we know the Grammy winner grew up on an actual Christmas tree farm, not something out of the movie Elf. The superstar told Elle Taiwan that growing up on the farm made Christmas her favorite holiday.

"Christmas is my most anticipated holiday. When Christmas is over, I'll start the countdown to see how long it is before the next Christmas. In September, I'll begin to celebrate Christmas by buying gifts for my friends, decorating the house, like if Christmas has come early. I am fascinated by this holiday, I grew up in a Christmas tree farm, so I like the spirit."

Between the adorable home videos and the upbeat melody, "Christmas Tree Farm" is definitely one of Swift's best holiday songs. It just feels like the season but makes you want to sing along with your friends and family. This actually wasn't the first Christmas song that Swift has recorded. She previously released The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection in 2008 that included covers of multiple popular seasonal tunes including "Last Christmas" and "Silent Night." Hopefully Swift releases more content in the future inspired by her upbringing on the farm, it seems like it was a place where the family enjoyed many happy memories together.

"Christmas Tree Farm" Lyrics

My winter nights are taken up by static

Stress, and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes, and I'm somewhere else

Just like magic

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkling lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, "I love you"

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

There's a light in the barn

We'd run inside out from the cold

In the town, kids are dreaming of sleighs

And they're warm and they're safe

They wake to see a blanket of snow

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, "I love you"

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

(Baby, yeah)

And when I'm feeling alone

You remind me of home

Oh baby, baby, Merry Christmas

And when the world isn't fair

I'll pretend that we're there

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

To you

Under the mistletoe (to you)

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, "I love you"

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh baby, baby, Merry Christmas (darling)

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

'Cause I love you

Oh baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh baby, baby, Merry Christmas

May your every wish come true

I love you