'1883': How to Watch the 'Yellowstone' Prequel Starring Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

The Yellowstone universe just keeps expanding and we couldn't be happier about it. Thanks to the success of the Paramount show, which follows the saga of the Dutton family and their attempt to retain control of a sprawing Montana ranch, series creator Taylor Sheridan is taking us deeper into the Dutton family history with the prequel series 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, Eric Nelsen, Lamonica Garrett and more.

With a must-watch cast (even Tom Hanks makes an appearance!) and a captivating storyline, it's no surprise that 1883 is already a hit. The show is the most watched original series ever on Paramount+.

"The success of Taylor Sheridan's 1883 is another proof point of our unique model to leverage our linear platforms and franchise our biggest hits to supercharge Paramount+," Chris McCarthy, President and CEO ViacomCBS Media Networks, said. "We went big with 1883 -- the 'Yellowstone' prequel -- and it delivered big and shattered all records - as both the #1 most watched original series premiere ever on Paramount+ and the biggest new cable premiere since 2015, with nearly five million viewers tuning into Paramount Network Sunday's airing. Given the tremendous viewership on Paramount Network, I'm confident our strategy of sampling on the Paramount Network will drive awareness and viewers to Paramount+."

How to Watch '1883'

Though the Paramount Network aired the first two episodes of 1883 as special previews, the show will not air on the Paramount network. Beginning with episode three, 1883 will stream exclusively on the streaming service Paramount+. The first three episodes of 1883 are now available to stream on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is available for $5 per month. For $10 per month, you can subscribe to Paramount Plus Premium, which is ad free.

The first episode of 1883 is also available for free on YouTube.

When is Each Episode of '1883' Released?

New episodes of the western, which premiered on Dec. 19, will be available to stream at 2 a.m. CT/ 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT) on Sundays.

What is '1883' About?

1883 is an origin story for the Dutton family. The Yellowstone prequel follows John Dutton's ancestors, his great-grandparents James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), as they travel west to Montana. Isabel May portrays James and Margaret Dutton's eldest daughter, Elsa, and serves as the series narrator.

The Duttons are joined by Civil War veterans Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), who are helping a group of immigrants cross the Great Plains.

How to Watch 'Yellowstone'

If you're still unfamiliar with the Dutton family as a whole, there's still time to join the conversation! Currently in its fourth season, Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network. The first three seasons are available to stream on Peacock (available for only $4.99 a month). You can even sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Yellowstone is not currently streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu or AppleTV+.

You can also purchase previously aired episodes on Amazon Prime. Seasons 1-3 are now available on DVD! There's also a limited-edition gift set featuring all 3 seasons.

Don't have cable? Affordable streaming services such as Philo, Sling and fuboTV offer the Paramount Network.

