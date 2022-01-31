8 Things You Didn't Know About Tim McGraw

What is there to say about Tim McGraw that hasn't already been said roughly a thousand times already? He's one of the greatest country stars of all time. He's a Grammy winner. A Nashville legend. An American icon. Taylor Swift wrote a song about him when she was still a country singer. He's married to Faith Hill, one of the other greatest country music stars of all time. And despite being a country superstar this real good man is still humble and kind. He clearly takes his own advice when he sings, "Live Like You Were Dying."

Even though you probably know just about everything there is to know about the Louisiana-born Tim McGraw, here are some fun facts you maybe hadn't heard yet.

1. Tim McGraw's dad was a famous MLB pitcher

Tim's dad, pitcher Tug McGraw, isn't just a former major leaguer. He's a Philadelphia sports legend. Tug closed out the game-clincher to win the Philadelphia Phillies their first ever World Series title.

2. Tim McGraw is all over the sports world, actually.

As both a big football fan and a Nashville staple, Tim McGraw was of course invited to perform at the 2019 NFL Draft in the Music City. (He even brought his family on stage while performing "I Like It, I Love It."

3. No seriously, McGraw likes sports so much he's even acted in sports movies.

McGraw appeared in the critically acclaimed football movie The Blind Side, playing Sandra Bullock's husband and the adoptive father of future NFL player Michael Oher. And, of course, McGraw provided a tune for the soundtrack as well, with the song "Southern Voice."

The guy gets to be married to Faith Hill in real life and Sandra Bullock in a movie. Someone check his house for genies. McGraw also appeared in the film Friday Night Lights. (He also appeared in the films Tomorrowland and Country Strong, though those aren't sports movies.)

4. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill record a ton of songs with each other.

When your wife is Faith Hill or your husband is Tim McGraw, you pretty much have to record with them all the time, right? Hill and McGraw have recorded dozens of songs with each other, including "The Rest of Our Life," "It's Your Love," " I Need You," "Speak to a Girl," and "Let's Make Love."

Read More: A Complete Breakdown of The 'Yellowstone' and '1883'Dutton Family Tree

5. He's got a whole lot of awards.

Okay, so you probably definitely knew this or at least assumed it. But still, it's a lot. Three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM), and 11 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. Considering how often the man's songs and albums have hit number one are you surprised?

6. He and his wife have one of the highest grossing tours of all time.

McGraw and Hill's Soul2Soul II tour in 2006 is one of the highest grossing tours of any music genre of all time.

7. McGraw had a big falling out with his original record label.

Talk about killing your golden goose. McGraw's original label Curb Records got a little greedy and started releasing stuff without McGraw's permission, including a Greatest Hits album he never approved. After years of McGraw and the label lobbing lawsuits at one another, McGraw was given permission by a judge to record with another label.

8. McGraw and wife Faith Hill give back and then some.

When you have an entire section on your Wikipedia page dedicated to your charitable efforts you know you're doing something right. McGraw is a member of the American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet and threw several huge concerts to help those affected by Hurricane Katrina. He also started the Tug McGraw Foundation. The foundation, named for his father, says its mission is, "Improving quality of life for veterans and those affected by brain-related trauma and tumors."

Editor's note: This article was originally published in 2019.

Editor's note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Related Videos