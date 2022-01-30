'It's Your Love': The Story Behind Tim & Faith's Steamy Duet

Superstar country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared their first No. 1 with their duet "It's Your Love." The love story single was released on McGraw's 1997 record Everywhere.

The song was not only one of the steamiest duets to hit country radio in the '90s, but also a showcase of the couple's whirlwind romance.

McGraw and Hill were both engaged to other people when they met. "If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else -- 'Oh, okay, now she's a slut and a bad person' -- I can't control that. But I wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands," she told People.

Before the song was released, McGraw and Hill were dating and on tour together when the song was brought to McGraw to record. He knew immediately that it needed to be a duet between him and his new love interest. He told American Songwriter magazine, "We were dating at the time, and we were in the middle of a tour together. I remember I had a place out in Leiper's Fork [a rural community outside of Nashville], and the bus was sitting there. Missy [Gallimore] showed up with that song, and we went to the back of the bus to listen. I instantly knew I was going to cut it. I played it for Faith and told her I wanted her to sing on it. We both really felt like we had something."

McGraw was right. 'It's Your Love,' which was written by Stephony Smith, was a Grammy-nominated country song that held the No. 1 spot for six weeks on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, sold more than 2 million copies, and won both the Academy of Country Music Award and Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year.

The song also won Video of the Year at the ACM Awards for the Sherman Halsey-directed music video, which showcased a very pregnant Hill, who would soon (May 5, 1997) give birth to the couple's first child, Gracie.

The couple would go on to release several duets, including "Like We Never Loved At All," "'Let's Make Love," "I Need You," and "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me."

'It's Your Love' Lyrics:

Dancin' in the dark

Middle of the night

Takin' your heart

And holdin' it tight

Emotional touch

Touchin' my skin

And askin' you to do

What you've been doin' all over again

Oh, it's a beautiful thing

Don't think I can keep it all in

I just gotta let you know

What it is that won't let me go

It's your love

It just does somethin' to me

It sends a shock right through me

I can't get enough

And if you wonder

About the spell I'm under

It's your love

Better than I was

More than I am

And all of this happened

By takin' your hand

And who I am now

Is who I wanted to be

And now that we're together

I'm stronger than ever

I'm happy and free

Oh, it's a beautiful thing

Don't think I can keep it all in, no

And if you asked me why I changed

All I gotta do is say your sweet name

It's your love

It just does somethin' to me

It sends a shock right through me

I can't get enough

And if you wonder

About the spell I'm under

It's your love

Oh, baby

Oh, it's a beautiful thing

Don't think I can keep it all in

I just gotta let you know

What it is that won't let me go

It's your love

It just does somethin' to me

It sends a shock right through me

I can't get enough

And if you wonder

About the spell I'm under

It's your love

It's your love

It's your love

