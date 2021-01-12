'Yellowstone': Kelsey Asbille Brings the Strong, Captivating Monica Dutton to Life

The anticipation of Yellowstone Season 4 has viewers on the edge of their seats as we're anxious to see what the future holds for Kayce and his Native American wife, Monica Dutton. The character of Monica has been incredibly interesting to watch develop over the past three seasons as she is torn between her Native American upbringing on the reservation and her relationship with the Dutton family. So who is Kelsey Asbille, the actress who brought Monica to life?

Kelsey Asbille Chow was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1991. She grew up appearing in community theater productions and landed her first big gig at just 13 when she booked the recurring role of Gigi Silveri on the WB show One Tree Hill. That followed with various Disney Channel appearances on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as well as the original movie Den Brother. Her first leading role came in 2010 in the Disney XD series Pair of Kings in the role of Mikayla and a couple of years later she had a small appearance in the feature film, The Amazing Spider-man.

Professionally, Kelsey went by the name of "Kelsey Chow" until she appeared in the film Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. The film was directed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. For both the series and Wind River, Kelsey has been credited as "Kelsey Asbille."

In 2017, The New York Times reported that Asbille is of Taiwanese, British, and Eastern Band Cherokee descent. Though she didn't grow up in an indigenous community, Asbille told The New York Times she felt a strong connection to her Wind River character.

"This role, more than any other, it's in my blood," Asbille said in 2017.

Before landing the role of Monica, Kelsey booked more work on TV shows including MTV's Teen Wolf, Embeds, and the sitcom Baby Daddy. Though she is primarily based in Los Angeles, Kelsey enjoys spending time in New York City, where she attended Columbia University.

Read More: 'Yellowstone' How Luke Grimes Went from 'American Sniper' to Kayce Dutton

But since 2018, Kelsey has made a name for herself in the Paramount Network original series Yellowstone starring opposite Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser. Though odds seem to always be against Monica and Kayce, Kelsey tells CinemaBlend that she is rooting for the couple to make it.

"No one can breathe easy on this show! There is so much chaos around them, but I think they answer something in each other that makes life meaningful. I root for them, I want them to be happy."

In an interview with HeyUGuys Kelsey explained that after working with Taylor Sheridan on Wind River, she loved his storytelling and was so excited to join his show as Monica. She is also a major fan of Monica and Kayce as a couple who Luke Grimes described in the interview as "Shakespearan star crossed lovers."