Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Is Creating New Series 'Lioness' With 'Yellowstone' Creator

The Paramount Network is on fire right now. After their modern western Yellowstone became a massive hit, it seems like the network just can't be stopped. There are countless incredible series currently in the works but we're particularly excited about one of the many new shows coming from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. He's currently working on a spy drama with Jill Wagner called Lioness.

Here's everything we know about the new TV series.

Jill Wagner

Anyone who loves the Hallmark Channel is familiar with Jill Wagner. She's appeared in numerous Christmas movies over the years in addition to being recognizable for appearing on MTV's Teen Wolf as well as hosting Wipeout. Wagner will star in the series and serve as an executive producer on the new series with Sheridan. According to her IMDB, this will be her second producing credit following the Hallmark film Hearts of Winter (which she also starred in).

In a recent interview with The List, Wagner said she's currently training for her role.

"It's something that I'm training for right now," Wagner said. "In fact, I get up every morning, and I train for about an hour and a half."

Considering this is a military-centered drama, we can only imagine that the subject matter is close to Wagner's heart. Her husband David, a former professional hockey player, is a major in the U.S. Army. In fact, the couple even named one of their daughters Army Gray.

Taylor Sheridan

It's almost crazy to think that Sheridan was once a struggling actor because of how incredible his writing skills have proven to be across Yellowstone and the various films he's released in recent years. Lioness seems to combine a bit of the drama and intensity from his film Sicario with the internal struggle we've seen with Kayce Dutton, a former Navy SEAL, on Yellowstone. We have no doubt that Sheridan will masterfully build this world and create some seriously high stakes week after week. It's kind of his thing.

This is just one of a slew of new shows coming from Sheridan...2020 and 2021 must have been jam-packed with work for the guy. Not only does he have Lioness in the works, but he's got two Yellowstone spinoffs (1883, which recently premiered on Paramoung+ and the upcoming 6666, set in Texas), a new original series based on the Texas podcast Boomtown, and Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner.

What We Know So Far

According to Deadline, the new show will be executive produced by Sheridan, Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. The plot is centered around "a young Marine who is recruited to befriend a terrorist's daughter to bring the organization down from the inside." Sounds like some seriously heavy steaks and subject matter.

The show was originally slated for CBS All Access but the streaming service went through a rebrand in early 2021 after the launch of Paramount Plus. There are so many exciting new Paramount TV shows in the works this year (outside of Sheridan's many projects) including the true-crime docuseries The Real Criminal Minds, a reboot of the popular BET series The Game, and the miniseries inspired by the making of The Godfather -- The Offer.

Who's In The Cast?

Other than Wagner, there's no word yet on who will be joining the Lioness cast. We'll be sharing more news on the cast once it becomes available in the coming months!

