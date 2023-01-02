Mayor of Kingstown, another breakout hit series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, is returning for season 2. Sheridan co-created the series with Hugh Dillon, who had the idea in his head for years. Dillon was inspired after spending his days driving by the same prison where the show eventually would be filmed. After meeting to discuss the concept, Sheridan took the ideas out of Dillon's head and wrote the series.

The show centers on the McLusky family, who operate the Kingstown Prison in Kingstown, Michigan. According to IMDb, "The McLusky family are power brokers tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."

In season 1, viewers became acquainted with Mike -- aka the "mayor" -- who spent most of the first season brokering deals between the prisoners and the police in an attempt to keep the peace. After a dramatic season 1 finale, with a huge prison riot, Dillon says that fans can expect "chaos" for season 2. Based on what we've seen from the trailer, the next season looks like a wild ride.

What Is the Premiere Date?

Season 2 officially premieres on Jan. 15, 2023. For those who can't wait, Paramount+ did release the official trailer, which gives some riveting sneak peeks at what's to come. For season 1, instead of releasing all of the episodes at one time, Paramount+ released the first two episodes on the same day, with the following episodes released once a week. No word yet on whether season 2 will use the same format.

Who's In the Season 2 Cast?

Season 2 brings back season 1 fan favorites as well as some exciting new faces, including an actor fans might recognize from Yellowstone prequel 1883. Here's everyone we know who will make appearances in the new season:

Jeremy Renner: He'll reprise his role as the show's lead, Mike McLusky. Mike spent his early years as an inmate of the prison, and now he is the middle man between the inmates and cops.

Dianne Wiest: The matriarch of the family, Miriam McLusky will return to her role as a volunteer teacher at the prison.

Taylor Handley: He plays Kyle, the youngest McLusky brother. Kyle is a police officer who is trying to find a way out of his family's incarceration business.

Derek Webster: He plays Stevie, a police officer and close ally of the McLusky family.

Emma Laird: She plays Iris, an escort working with the Russian Mafia.

Hugh Dillon: He will return as Ian, the lead detective for the Kingstown Police Department. He investigates the harshest of crimes, including homicide and narcotics.

Nishi Munshi: She plays Tracy McLusky, Kyle's pregnant wife.

Tobi Bamtefa: As one of Mike's only true friends, Deverin "Bunny" Washington leads a colorful life. He is the leader of the Crips gang and openly sells drugs outside his home.

Hamish Allan-Headley: He plays Robert Sawyer, a no-nonsense police commander who is in charge of the elite Kingston SWAT team.

Aidan Gillen: He plays Milo Sunter, who is an inmate at the Kingstown Prison.

Gratiela Brancusi: A newcomer to the show, Brancusi plays Tatiana, a hostess at the Cheetah Nightclub.

Lane Garrison: Another new face for season 2, Garrison plays the role of Carney, a top guard for the Kingstown Prison.

Season 2 Filming Locations

Although the story is based on Dillon's hometown of Kingston, Ontario, it takes place in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. Atlas Wonders reports that many of the prison scenes are filmed at the Kingston Penitentiary in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. The prison officially closed in 2013 but remains open for tours. Many of the scenes, including the Red Carriage Diner, are filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, Canada. Although most of the entire first season was filmed in Canada, CBS Pittsburgh reported that the production team has moved to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, to film season 2.

Will Mayor of Kingstown Be Available to Stream?

The first season premiered on Paramount+ in 2021, and season 2 will also be released on the streaming platform. Fans can stream the series on Paramount+, Paramount+ Amazon add-on, or Paramount+ Roku premium channel. Those who need to catch up on season 1 but don't want to pay for yet another subscription can purchase the season on iTunes, Amazon Video or Vudu, or from the Microsoft store.

