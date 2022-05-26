'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Is Getting a Spinoff About Legendary Black Cowboy Bass Reeves

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe expanded for the first time with 1883, an origin story of how the Dutton family first traveled across the vast west to settle down in Montana. Though 1883 was meant to be a stand-alone season, more episodes are coming in the form of a new spinoff, this time with a historical twist. Real legendary Black cowboy Bass Reeves will be the center of the series that is currently in the works at Paramount+.

Here's everything we know about the new show.

What's it about?

The series will focus on Bass Reeves, one of the most famous heroes of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration of The Lone Ranger, he captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West. He was a lawman in the Indian Territory, so endless opportunity for dramatic stories, but no further information is available at this point about the actual plot.

Who's in the cast?

At this point, the only confirmed star is the series lead, David Oyelowo. He will be executive producing the project alongside Taylor Sheridan and his wife Jessica Oyelowo as part of their overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios via their Yoruba Saxon Productions. Oyelowo is best known for starring as Martin Luther King Jr in the 2014 film Selma.

"I remember going out with it five or six years ago and every network cabler said, 'No one's making westerns, we're not doing that,'" Oyelowo told TheWrap in February. "And then we went out with it another two years later and they said, 'Oh, everyone's making westerns. We're not doing that.' So it's nice to finally have that project land somewhere great. And I'm a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan, so getting to work with him is pretty great as well."

Where is it filming?

No information has been officially shared as to where the new show is filming, but Yellowstone star Denim Richards shared a photo on Instagram that included various Yellowstone actors and Oyelowo at Sheridan's massive ranch in Texas. Bosque Ranch has served as a filming location for scenes in Yellowstone as well as 1883, so it makes sense it would be used for 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

When will it air?

No air dates have been released yet, but we will provide updates as they become available.

