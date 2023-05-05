 
Wide Open Country
David Oyelowo attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+'s "1923" at Hollywood American Legion on December 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Entertainment

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves': Meet the Cast of Taylor Sheridan's New Western Series

By |
Advertisement

Just when you thought he couldn't get any deeper into the fictional history of the American West, Taylor Sheridan is back at it again with his upcoming series Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Originally positioned as a sequel to Yellowstone prequel 1883 (say that three times fast), this upcoming limited series follows the story of a slave-turned-U.S. deputy marshal during the post-Civil War period.

Even though the genre and gun-toting drama is nothing new for the writer and director, it is the first time he's created a series based on a real person. Reeves was the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River and is believed to have arrested over 3,000 fugitives during his tenure -- 14 of whom he is said to have killed in self-defense.

While most of the details around the series are mum for now, we do know who will be heading the cast. Here's a quick rundown of the major players in Bass Reeves.

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves

David Oyelowo attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+'s "1923" at Hollywood American Legion on December 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Leading the cast is David Oyelowo as the iconic Bass Reeves. The English actor, director and producer is no stranger to historical stories, having recently become a mainstay in Hollywood for his role as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma.

Advertisement

Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn

Dennis Quaid visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 12, 2023 in Austin, Texas

Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Playing one of Bass' fellow deputy U.S. marshals is everyone's favorite Parent Trap dad, Dennis Quaid. Most recently seen in the historical drama The Long Game, the actor has been making waves with his big-screen performances for decades.

Shea Whigham as Col. George Reeves

Shea Whigham attends Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

In another nod to the series' past, Shea Whigham will take on the role of Col. George Reeves, Bass' uptight and cruel master. Whigham is known for his roles as Eli Thompson in Boardwalk Empire and recently as Pete Strickland in the HBO crime drama Perry Mason.

Garrett Hedlund as Garrett Montgomery

Actor Garrett Hedlund attends the 2022 Vulture Festival Los Angeles at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Playing Garrett Montgomery -- the so-called "posse man" whom Bass hires to be a part of his crew -- is Garrett Hedlund. The Mudbound star has a long list of projects under his belt, including a role in another Sheridan series: Tulsa King.

Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones

Grantham Coleman attends Public Works' "As You Like It" opening night at Delacorte Theater on August 30, 2022 in New York City

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Every show needs a young, influential visionary with hope for the future, and actor Grantham Coleman is bringing that role to life as Edwin Jones. Coleman became a recognizable figure after his work on The Americans, and he recently did a comedy with Aubrey Plaza titled Black Bear.

Advertisement

Lauren E. Banks as Jennie

Lauren E. Banks attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Jennie Reeves is Bass' headstrong and loyal wife, a role filled by an actress who only recently landed her big break. Lauren E. Banks starred as Siobhan Quays in the Showtime crime drama City on a Hill with Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Demi Singleton as Sally

Demi Singleton attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

The real Bass Reeves was reportedly married twice and had 11 kids, but it appears that only his daughter Sally will be featured in the series. Taking on this important role is Demi Singleton, who recently played a young Serena Williams in the movie King Richard alongside Will Smith.

Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow

Forrest Goodluck attends the "How To Blow Up A Pipeline" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Historically, Reeves was an officer in the Indian Territory and actually lived among the Cherokee, Creek and Seminoles when he fled slavery. While his relation to Reeves is unclear, Forrest Goodluck will play a young Cherokee man named Billy Crow. Goodluck got his start in the highly acclaimed movie The Revenant.

Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce

Barry Pepper at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. The Painted Bird photocall. Venice (Italy), September 3rd, 2019

Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Playing the battle-tested warrior and leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles is veteran actor Barry Pepper. The role of Esau Pierce will be a return to the Western genre for Pepper, who previously played Lucky Ned Pepper in True Grit.

Advertisement

Rob Morgan as Ramsey

Rob Morgan attends the "Just Mercy" press conference during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canad

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Another Mudbound star will appear in the series, with Rob Morgan taking on the role of Ramsey. The actor -- who's also known for his roles in Don't Look Up and Bull -- will play a once-strong man who's been broken by the time the series begins.

Ryan O'Nan as Darrell Dolliver

Actor Ryan O'Nan attends the premiere of Broad "The Dark Horse" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Reeves is tasked with cleaning up the Indian Territory of crime, and that includes bringing outlaw Darrell Dolliver to justice. Taking on this pivotal role is Ryan O'Nan, known for his acting in Big Sky, Fargo and Queen of the South.

Joaquina Kalukango as Esme

Joaquina Kalukango, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Paradise Square," poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 12, 2022 in New York City

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Even though we won't hear about his other 10 kids, we will get to know his unofficially adopted daughter Esme, a former slave who is "like family" to the Reeveses. Broadway actress and Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango will play the part -- and with her prestigious background, it's sure to be a performance to remember.

Lonnie Chavis as Arthur Mayberry

Lonnie Chavis arrives at Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration "Lights, Camera, Inclusion" 20th Annual Gala at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on April 30, 2022 in Pasadena, California

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Arthur Mayberry, the young man who has his sights set on Bass' daughter, Sally, will be played by Lonnie Chavis. The This Is Us star is certainly no stranger to the genre, as he recently starred in the Oyelowo-directed The Water Man.

Advertisement

Justin Hurtt-Dunkley as Ike

Actor Justin Hurtt-Dunkley attends the New York premiere of 'High Flying Bird' at Walter Reade Theater on February 07, 2019 in New York City

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Another U.S. marshal -- though we're not sure if he's friend or foe -- is Ike, played by Justin Hurtt-Dunkley. The actor is also known for his roles in Mare of Easttown and Blindspot, but this will likely be one of his most prominent roles yet.

Donald Sutherland as Judge Isaac Parker

Donald Sutherland attends 'The Burnt Orange Heresy (Una Obra Maestra)' photocall during 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 26, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain

Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

A judge at the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated history, there's no doubt Isaac Parker plays some role in Reeves' legendary career. Veteran Donald Sutherland steps into the recurring role and is known for numerous portrayals including in Citizen XPath to War and the Hunger Games franchise.

Cole Hauser as an undisclosed role

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Cole Hauser from 'Yellowstone' attends the Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land summer press day at The London Hotel on May 30, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land

Cole Hauser is not listed on the show's IMDb page, and he hasn't been mentioned in any of the recent press. But back in 2022, Yellowstone's Hauser revealed that some new facial hair he was sporting was due to a role he played on 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. While we'd love to see Hauser in more Sheridan projects, the fact that so much about the series has changed and that we haven't heard more could mean that Hauser's role was cut.

--

Advertisement

We're still patiently awaiting a release date for the Bass Reeves series -- but with a cast as stellar as this one, we're sure it will be worth the wait.

READ MORE: 'Lioness': Everything to Know About the New Series From Taylor Sheridan and Hallmark Star Jill Wagner

Related Videos

 

 