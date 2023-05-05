'Lawmen: Bass Reeves': Meet the Cast of Taylor Sheridan's New Western Series

Just when you thought he couldn't get any deeper into the fictional history of the American West, Taylor Sheridan is back at it again with his upcoming series Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Originally positioned as a sequel to Yellowstone prequel 1883 (say that three times fast), this upcoming limited series follows the story of a slave-turned-U.S. deputy marshal during the post-Civil War period.

Even though the genre and gun-toting drama is nothing new for the writer and director, it is the first time he's created a series based on a real person. Reeves was the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River and is believed to have arrested over 3,000 fugitives during his tenure -- 14 of whom he is said to have killed in self-defense.

While most of the details around the series are mum for now, we do know who will be heading the cast. Here's a quick rundown of the major players in Bass Reeves.

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves

Leading the cast is David Oyelowo as the iconic Bass Reeves. The English actor, director and producer is no stranger to historical stories, having recently become a mainstay in Hollywood for his role as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma.

Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn

Playing one of Bass' fellow deputy U.S. marshals is everyone's favorite Parent Trap dad, Dennis Quaid. Most recently seen in the historical drama The Long Game, the actor has been making waves with his big-screen performances for decades.

Shea Whigham as Col. George Reeves

In another nod to the series' past, Shea Whigham will take on the role of Col. George Reeves, Bass' uptight and cruel master. Whigham is known for his roles as Eli Thompson in Boardwalk Empire and recently as Pete Strickland in the HBO crime drama Perry Mason.

Garrett Hedlund as Garrett Montgomery

Playing Garrett Montgomery -- the so-called "posse man" whom Bass hires to be a part of his crew -- is Garrett Hedlund. The Mudbound star has a long list of projects under his belt, including a role in another Sheridan series: Tulsa King.

Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones

Every show needs a young, influential visionary with hope for the future, and actor Grantham Coleman is bringing that role to life as Edwin Jones. Coleman became a recognizable figure after his work on The Americans, and he recently did a comedy with Aubrey Plaza titled Black Bear.

Lauren E. Banks as Jennie

Jennie Reeves is Bass' headstrong and loyal wife, a role filled by an actress who only recently landed her big break. Lauren E. Banks starred as Siobhan Quays in the Showtime crime drama City on a Hill with Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Demi Singleton as Sally

The real Bass Reeves was reportedly married twice and had 11 kids, but it appears that only his daughter Sally will be featured in the series. Taking on this important role is Demi Singleton, who recently played a young Serena Williams in the movie King Richard alongside Will Smith.

Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow

Historically, Reeves was an officer in the Indian Territory and actually lived among the Cherokee, Creek and Seminoles when he fled slavery. While his relation to Reeves is unclear, Forrest Goodluck will play a young Cherokee man named Billy Crow. Goodluck got his start in the highly acclaimed movie The Revenant.

Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce

Playing the battle-tested warrior and leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles is veteran actor Barry Pepper. The role of Esau Pierce will be a return to the Western genre for Pepper, who previously played Lucky Ned Pepper in True Grit.

Rob Morgan as Ramsey

Another Mudbound star will appear in the series, with Rob Morgan taking on the role of Ramsey. The actor -- who's also known for his roles in Don't Look Up and Bull -- will play a once-strong man who's been broken by the time the series begins.

Ryan O'Nan as Darrell Dolliver

Reeves is tasked with cleaning up the Indian Territory of crime, and that includes bringing outlaw Darrell Dolliver to justice. Taking on this pivotal role is Ryan O'Nan, known for his acting in Big Sky, Fargo and Queen of the South.

Joaquina Kalukango as Esme

Even though we won't hear about his other 10 kids, we will get to know his unofficially adopted daughter Esme, a former slave who is "like family" to the Reeveses. Broadway actress and Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango will play the part -- and with her prestigious background, it's sure to be a performance to remember.

Lonnie Chavis as Arthur Mayberry

Arthur Mayberry, the young man who has his sights set on Bass' daughter, Sally, will be played by Lonnie Chavis. The This Is Us star is certainly no stranger to the genre, as he recently starred in the Oyelowo-directed The Water Man.

Justin Hurtt-Dunkley as Ike

Another U.S. marshal -- though we're not sure if he's friend or foe -- is Ike, played by Justin Hurtt-Dunkley. The actor is also known for his roles in Mare of Easttown and Blindspot, but this will likely be one of his most prominent roles yet.

Donald Sutherland as Judge Isaac Parker

A judge at the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated history, there's no doubt Isaac Parker plays some role in Reeves' legendary career. Veteran Donald Sutherland steps into the recurring role and is known for numerous portrayals including in Citizen X, Path to War and the Hunger Games franchise.

Cole Hauser as an undisclosed role

Cole Hauser is not listed on the show's IMDb page, and he hasn't been mentioned in any of the recent press. But back in 2022, Yellowstone's Hauser revealed that some new facial hair he was sporting was due to a role he played on 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. While we'd love to see Hauser in more Sheridan projects, the fact that so much about the series has changed and that we haven't heard more could mean that Hauser's role was cut.

We're still patiently awaiting a release date for the Bass Reeves series -- but with a cast as stellar as this one, we're sure it will be worth the wait.

