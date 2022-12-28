Sylvester Stallone is mafia boss Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the Taylor Sheridan-created, Paramount+ series Tulsa King, and he's finding himself starring alongside a family member on the show. His daughter Scarlet Rose plays the part of barista-turned-horse-caretaker, Spencer. Stallone's character and his daughter's first meet when Manfredi visit a local coffee shop and Spencer is the barista. She then announces that she is quitting the coffee shop, and Manfredi invites her to work for him by being the caretaker of his horse, Pilot.

This isn't the first time Stallone and his daughter have worked together -- they also appeared in a 2014 drama called Reach Me -- but Stallone says his youngest daughter with wife Jennifer Flavin has the chops to make it in the acting world.

"Some people are diminished by the camera, some people are enhanced by it," Stallone tells USA Today. "There's a thing she has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique. All my daughters are beautiful, and they all have their specialties. But Scarlet is the one who's most adamant about pursuing the job of a wondering dramaturge."

"And she's up for anything," he adds.

Stallone shares two other daughters -- Sophia and Sistine -- with Flavin. The actor is adamant in his assertion that Scarlet was made for the camera, saying he wouldn't encourage the career if she didn't have the talent necessary to succeed.

"Because I know what it's like. I've worked with enough actors to know when it's not their chosen profession. You just know instantly," he says.

Stallone also has an onscreen daughter named Tina on the show, played by Tatiana Zappardino, whom Stallone says could pass for his real daughter "with similar eyes and very Italian looking."

"She's perfect for the part," he says.

New episodes of Tulsa King are released on Sundays on Paramount+.

