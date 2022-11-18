Who's Who in Tulsa: A 'Tulsa King' Character Guide

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan may be one of the hardest-working writers in the industry. Not only does he have new episodes of Yellowstone airing, but he's working on prequel and spinoff series as well as another season of his show, Mayor of Kingstown. But there's one show, in particular, we're super excited about: Tulsa King. Starring Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action hero. It's a mafia-centric tale about an ex-capo who finds himself pushed out of his former territory in New York after serving a prison sentence for his boss. Now operating out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he has to settle new territory and build up his cred as a made man once more. But of course, as you've probably guessed, that won't be easy.

The show just debuted on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network after the first episode of Yellowstone season 5, and we'll see weekly episodes following the second's premiere on Nov. 20. But in the meantime, it's a good time to go ahead and jump in and get to know the cast a little better, so you know exactly what's going on when each weekly installment drops. It's looking to be every bit as dramatic as Yellowstone (which we love!), and you might need a quick refresher now and then to fully immerse yourself in Sheridan's adventurous new show.

Here's a character guide to everyone you can expect to see throughout the first season of Tulsa King.

Sylvester Stallone - Dwight Manfredi

Legendary '80s action movie star Sylvester Stallone is Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who was just released from a 25-year prison sentence. After taking the fall for a crime his boss committed, his "reward" is being exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma in an effort to expand the mafia's territory. He's got the grit and toughness to take on the assignment, but is Tulsa ready for him? In the real world, Stallone is best known for his roles as Rocky Balboa in the Rocky series as well as John Rambo from the Rambo movies. This is is his first television role which Taylor Sheridan wrote specifically with him in mind.

A.C. Peterson - Pete 'The Rock' Invernizzi

A.C. Peterson takes on the role of Pete "The Rock" Invernizzi, who committed a murder alongside Dwight. While Dwight is the one who went down for the crime, they both share responsibility. Pete and his son Charles (Domenick Lombardozzi) ultimately make the decision to send Dwight to Tulsa. Peterson has portrayed a wide variety of characters throughout his career, and has appeared in projects like Rising Suns, Olympus, and Superman & Lois.

Domenick Lombardozzi - Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi

Domenick Lombardozzi plays Don Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the current head of the Invernizzi crime family, and the underboss. He stood by as a child when Dwight's prison sentence was handed down to him. Lombardozzi has appeared in a variety of shows over the years, from Boardwalk Empire to The Wire, with a storied acting history.

Andrea Savage - Stacy Beale

Andrea Savage plays Stacy Beale, a federal law enforcement officer who relocates from the New York Bureau to an outpost in Oklahoma, where she deals with regional militia groups. She's meant to keep an eye on Dwight, but ends up getting together with him when he arrives in Tulsa. Imagine her surprise when she realizes who Dwight really is, then. You may recognize Beale from her comedic roles in shows like I'm Sorry, Veep, and Step Brothers.

Annabella Sciorra - Joanne

Annabella Sciorra plays Joanne, Dwight's younger sister, who lives in Brooklyn. Outside of Tulsa King, Sciorra scored an Emmy nomination for her role as Gloria Trillo in The Sopranos. She's also appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows like Law & Order and True Love. Recently, she's starred in recurring roles on series like Blue Bloods and New Amsterdam.

Martin Starr - Bodhi

Martin Starr is Bodhi, the owner and operator of the local marijuana dispensary. Dwight makes his way there as part of his first set of moves to establish dominance in Tulsa. As Tulsa King progresses, Bodhi and Dwight will develop an increasingly complex relationship. Elsewhere, Starr has appeared in series like HBO's Silicon Valley as well as Party Down and Life in Pieces.

Max Casella - Armand Truisi

Max Casella plays Armand Truisi, a close relative of the Invernizzi crime family. He's keeping tabs on Dwight as he makes his moves to take over Tulsa fresh from his stint in prison. True crime fans may recognize Casella from his role as Benny Fazio on The Sopranos or Leo D'Alessio on Boardwalk Empire. He's also the voice of the smart-alecky Daxter from the video game series Jak and Daxter.

Vincent Piazza - Vince Antonacci

Vincent Piazza plays Vince Antonacci, another capo of the Invernizzi family. He hasn't had much influence over the mafia's actions thus far, and was a child, like Chickie was, when Dwight was sentenced to his 25 years in prison, but we'll likely be seeing a lot of him soon. In real life, Antonacci is well-known for his portrayal of gangster Lucky Luciano in HBO's Boardwalk Empire and has been seen in shows like The Sopranos and The Passage.

Jay Will - Tyson

Jay Will is Tyson, a friendly cab driver who picks Dwight up when he arrives at Tulsa Airport following his exit from New York. Tyson is affable and helpful, and shows Dwight around the city. That inspires Dwight to get Tyson on his payroll and he hires him as his personal driver, despite his concern that Tyson could rat him out at any time. Outside of Tulsa King, Will has been cast in series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Evil.

Garrett Hedlund - Mitch Keller

Garrett Hedlund plays bartender Mitch, who Dwight meets in Tulsa. Dwight spends some time at the local dive bar in town and bonds a bit with the former professional bull rider over their shared time in prison. He'll likely be an asset to Dwight going forward. Outside of Tulsa King, Hedlund is an actor and musician. He's appeared in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Tron: Legacy, and Mosaic.

