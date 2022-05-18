Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is one busy guy. He has a slew of new shows in the works, including multiple Yellowstone spinoffs and the second season of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. Though there's a lot of good TV on the way, we're really excited about his upcoming series Tulsa King, which stars none other than Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, in his first leading role on television.

Here's everything we know about Tulsa King.

Who is behind the series?

Taylor Sheridan, of course, is the creator and executive producer of the upcoming Paramount+ series. Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Terence Winter, known for The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, will be the showrunner and writer.

Winter, series star Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood will also be executive producers.

When will it air?

Tulsa King is set to air on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network following the first episode of Yellowstone season 5. While the second episode will air on Nov. 20, all additional episodes will be available weekly on Paramount+.

What's it about?

According to a press release, the new series follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Initially, the working title was "Kansas City," but it seems that behind the scenes, Sheridan and his fellow producers have shifted gears to move from the Midwest down South.

Where is the series filmed?

The new show is currently in production in Oklahoma City, just an hour and a half from its setting in Tulsa.

Who's in the cast?

Sylvester Stallone - Dwight Manfredi

Andrea Savage - Stacy Beale

Martin Starr - Bodhi

Max Casella - Armand Truisi

Domenick Lombardozzi - Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi

Vincent Piazza - Vince Antonacci

Jay Will - Tyson

A.C. Peterson - Pete 'The Rock' Invernizzi

Garrett Hedlund - Mitch Keller

