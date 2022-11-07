Cole Hauser Will Appear in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1883': The Bass Reeves Story'

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is making his way to 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. The actor, who portrays Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network's massively popular western drama, confirmed the news, but didn't offer any details on who he might be playing. Yellowstone ranch hand Wheeler is a popular character on the series and husband to fan-favorite Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Talk about exciting news for Yellowstone fans that we'll see him in this upcoming new series.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hauser acknowledged that his different style of facial hair was a giveaway for another role he'd be taking on. Sporting a goatee, he confirmed it was actually for "a role" he did in 1883. Hauser, of course wouldn't share more about said role, but was happy to confirm he would be appearing in the series.

However, Hauser was happy to talk about his role as Wheeler in Yellowstone. He shared that he'd continue to appear as the character as long as series creator and writer Taylor Sheridan "writes like a badass that he is."

The role allows him to celebrate and spend time with his family as well, which is something that's important to Hauser.

"Being here with my family in New York, just the experience of it all," Hauser told Entertainment Tonight about his thoughts on the best parts of being involved with Yellowstone. "I'm in Montana for six months out of the year, so to come out here and really see the people, and see how much they care about the show, and just be around the acknowledgment, it's been a pleasure."

What is 1883: The Bass Reeves Story?

1883: The Bass Reeves Story is a six-episode limited series, a spinoff of 1883, a prequel to Yellowstone. Starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, it explored the Dutton family and how they came to own the land that would eventually become the Yellowstone ranch.

The Bass Reeves spinoff will feature David Oyelowo (pictured above) and will explore a lawman of yore who may very well have inspired the character of The Lone Ranger: a Black cowboy named Bass Reeves. There aren't many details surrounding what additional story beats the series will contain, but it's already got a rollicking premise set for it -- that we already know for sure.

Can't wait to see more Hauser? Set your DVR for Sunday, Nov. 13, for the big two-hour Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on the small screen. The Dutton family is about to experience an even more dramatic set of events, and you won't want to miss it.

