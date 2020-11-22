Cole Hauser is one of those actors that you've been seeing for years, but maybe you didn't realize it was him. The actor, who currently plays Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network's TV series Yellowstone alongside Kevin Costner, has become a fan favorite over the past three seasons. But he's no stranger to the silver screen -- his IMDB has been active since 1992.

Did you know that one of Hauser's earliest film roles was as Benny in Dazed and Confused? In the new book Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused, Hauser reflected on his time filming the Texas classic.

According to an article in Vulture, Hauser was told by director Linklater that the filming experience would be like "summer camp in Austin." The actor said the shoot lived up to the hype.

"Matthew [McConaughey] was like, 'C'mon guys, get out of your hotel room, let me take you down to the river.' You'd have these tubes, and you'd just throw a big cooler of beer in the middle, and you'd just float," Hauser said (quote via Vulture). It's muggy and nasty in Austin during the summer, so to have a cool spring with a beer in your hand and beautiful girls cruising by? It was heaven on earth."

Cole Kenneth Hauser was born into Hollywood royalty when he was born in Santa Barbara, California in 1975. His maternal great-grandfather was Harry Warner. Yes, that's Warner of Warner Bros. His mother also owned a production company and his father was an actor, so performing really was in his blood. Even his wife, Cynthia Daniel, was an actress when they first met.

Before starring on Yellowstone, Hauser appeared on a slew of various TV shows including Chase, Rogue, K-Ville, High Incident and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. He's an incredibly versatile actor playing everything from a cowboy to a police officer to a villain and anything in between. Here are some of our favorite films from Cole Hauser's lengthy filmography.

1.The Hi-Lo Country

Woody Harrelson and Billy Crudup play best friends who come home after World War II and both fall for the same woman while dealing with complications from the local cattle baron played by Sam Elliott. Hauser plays Harrelson's younger brother, Little Boy Matson.

Another strong drama film that Hauser appeared in was Like Dandelion Dust.

2. Dazed and Confused

Hauser appeared alongside Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Joey Lauren Adams and more in the coming-of-age Texas classic.

3. School Ties

At the beginning of his career, Hauser appeared in multiple teen dramas, including School Ties. He played the role of Jack Connors, a student at a fancy prep school. The film stars Brendan Fraser, future Dazed and Confused and Good Will Hunting costars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The movie centers on the prejudices that Brendan Fraser's character experiences as a Jewish student.

A few years later, Hauser played college student Scott Moss in Higher Learning, a drama that followed college freshmen attending Columbia University in New York.

4. Paparazzi

In this action-packed film, Hauser plays a Hollywood actor, Bo Laramie, who's family gets harassed by a team of paparazzi. It's up to Bo to convince the police of what the photographers are doing and protect his family in the process. It's high stakes the entire time and Hauser does a great job keeping you on the edge of your seat.

5. The Cave

In this horror film, Hauser plays a professional cave explorer, Jack McAllister, who gets hired by a team of scientists to help with an expedition in Romania. There's creepy stuff down in those caves so this film is definitely not for the faint of heart.

6. Pitch Black

Pitch Black was the first in the Chronicles of Riddick franchise, starring Vin Diesel as the popular antihero. Hauser plays William J. Johns, one of the officers escorting the criminal Riddick to another planet when their ship crash lands on a planet full of monsters.

Read More: Kris Kristofferson Isn't Just a Country Legend, He's Also a Hollywood Icon

7. 2 Fast 2 Furious

In the second Fast and the Furious film, Hauser plays Argentinian drug lord Carter Verone, the main villain in the film who goes up against Paul Walker and the gang.

8. The Family That Preys

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys is the film from Cole Hauser you didn't know you needed to see. He plays the son of a socialite, played by Kathy Bates, in this story about his wealthy family and the working-class family of his mother's best friend, played by Alfre Woodard.

9. Acts of Violence

This action film brings Hauser back with his A Good Day to Die Hard Tears of the Sun, and Hart's War co-star Bruce Willis. Hauser plays Deklan MacGregor, whose brother's fiancée gets kidnapped by a human trafficking ring. With the help of his brothers and the cop investigating the group who kidnapped her (Willis), they set out to bring down the criminals and save the girl.

10. The Stone Angel

This film, based on the 1964 novel of the same name, stars Ellen Burstyn reflecting back on her life before her children move her into a nursing home. She looks back on her marriage to Bram Shipley, played by Hauser's real-life father, Wings Hauser. Hauser plays the young version of his father in flashback scenes throughout the film.

This article was originally published in September of 2020. It was updated on Nov. 22, 2020.