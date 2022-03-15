'1883' Cast Members Join Tim McGraw Onstage for 'I Like It, I Love It' Performance

Tim McGraw brought his fellow 1883 cast members onstage for a performance of '90s classic "I Like It, I Love It" during the California country music festival Boots in the Park.

Alongside McGraw's wife and 1883 co-star Faith Hill, cast members LaMonica Garrett, Emerson Miller, James Landry Hebert, Alex Fine and Amanda Jaros joined the country superstar onstage.

Garrett, who plays Thomas on the hit Yellowstone prequel, shared a clip of McGraw's intro to "The Cowboy in Me," which featured clips of 1883.

"And it was in this moment, that me and my #1883TV castmates felt like rock stars backstage... Got chills watching that @1883official footage on all those screens in front of thousands of screaming fans. Just another Saturday for @thetimmcgraw haha 🙌🏾

Thanks for sharing the experience brother," Garrett wrote.

Hebert, who plays Wade on the series, also shared a clip of the cast singing along with McGraw's country hit.

"Still reeling from this weekend @bootsinthepark Forever grateful to @thetimmcgraw @faithhill and the rest of my @1883official family," Hebert wrote.

The finale of 1883 streamed on Paramount+ on Feb. 27. Also starring Isabel May and Sam Elliott, the show follows the ancestors of Yellowstone's John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as they embark on a journey across the Great Plains.

Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan has several more shows in the works, including another Yellowstone prequel, 1932.

1883 star Sam Elliott recently revealed that he's not actually a fan of Yellowstone, despite starring in its prequel.

"I'm not a Yellowstone fan. I don't watch Yellowstone," Elliott said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I love Costner, there's a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I've worked with before -- nothing against any of them -- but it's just too much like f---ing 'Dallas' or something for me."

As for McGraw, he recently shared a roundup of 1883 clips featuring Hill, writing, "Making this show was an incredible experience, but what made it even more special was getting to work with my wife."

