Sam Elliott Reveals He's Not a 'Yellowstone' Fan, Says it's Too Much Like 'Dallas'

Yellowstone fans have eagerly been waiting for the next season to air, but luckily for us, we have a few shows to catch up on before the premiere of Season 5. Taylor Sheridan has been creating several shows along the way, which has us questioning his sleeping schedule.

Despite the popularity of the beloved show, there is one person who really isn't a fan of the award-winning series-- Sam Elliott.

The actor currently stars in Yellowstone's prequel 1883 as Shea Brennan alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. But, during an interview with Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast, the actor revealed that Yellowstone just isn't his taste.

"I'm not a Yellowstone fan. I don't watch Yellowstone," Elliott stated. "I love Costner, there's a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I've worked with before -- nothing against any of them -- but it's just too much like f---ing 'Dallas' or something for me."

Dallas stared several well-known actors including Patrick Duffy, Charlene Tilton, Larry Hagman and more. It ran on CBS for over a decade and became one of the longest-lasting hour primetime dramas in US TV history.

Elliott's comments were probably referring to the Season 3 of Yellowstone's ending, which left several fans wondering who had shot John Dutton, portrayed by Kevin Costner, and the rest of the Dutton family just as Dallas had left fans wondering who had shot J.R. Ewing.

Despite not being a fan of the show, the Hollywood actor had previously revealed that before starring in the prequel series, Sheridan actually offered him a role in Yellowstone but ultimately decided to turn it down.

"Taylor (Sheridan) reached out to me over a year ago about doing a little thing on Yellowstone... I passed on it but during that time that he made that offer to me, we started talking. I'd never crossed paths with him before, I'd certainly seen his work, stuff that he's written... I watched 'Sons Of Anarchy,' I knew him as an actor. I first discovered him as a writer on 'Sicario' and I thought 'wow how can one guy have so many talents going for him.'"

He continued, "But to get an opportunity to work with Taylor and do this piece of work, it's always been about, I shouldn't say always but in the beginning, I would've done anything. But at some point, I made the conscious decision, if I wanted to have a career or tried to do good work, good work for me has always been born on the page first, so it's always about the script. This guy (Taylor Sheridan) we're talking about is a brilliant writer, he's a genius of sorts I suspect, that's why I'm here."

The Academy Award-nominated actor also made headlines earlier this month after making several remarks about the Western film The Power of the Dog, which was nominated for several Oscars. Elliott received backlash from the director, Jane Campion, who said Elliot had "hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia" with his statement.

