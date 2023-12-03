Everything We Know About the Upcoming 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '2024'

Following the news that "Yellowstone" would end its chart-topping run with the forthcoming Season 5, Part 2, it was announced in Nov. 2023 that the "Yellowstone" spinoff "2024" had been ordered at Paramount. Billed as a contemporary show debuting after the flagship series' finale in Nov. 2024, "2024" will reportedly see Matthew McConaughey taking the reins from Kevin Costner as the new head of Taylor Sheridan's growing Western universe.

McConaughey's casting has not yet been confirmed, and "2024" remains a working title. But we have some idea of what the series might include: Taylor Sheridan has hinted that the spinoff would largely feature a new cast and location. At the same time, a source told Variety that "2024" will feature "some crossover characters" from "Yellowstone."

"2024" was announced alongside a new prequel series, dubbed "1944." The spinoffs are the latest expansions of the Sheridan-verse, which also includes the "Lawmen" anthology series (which focuses on Bass Reeves in its debut season) the still-undated "1923" Season 2 and "6666" (which Sheridan says has been delayed). Not to mention the long-gestating "Land Man," rumored to be starring Billy Bob Thornton.

The Sheridan-verse is alive and well, but will we see the OG Dutton clan in "2024," and what are the odds the series is filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch (which doubles as the Dutton Ranch) in Montana? Here's what we know so far about the "Yellowstone" spinoff "2024," including plot details, potential cast members and probable release date.

What's the Plot of '2024'?

No plot details have been revealed, but it sounds like "2024" is a de facto continuation of "Yellowstone." In May 2023, when news first broke a then-untitled "Yellowstone" spinoff, CEO of 101 Studios David Glasser stated, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where 'Yellowstone' leaves off in another epic tale." It's safe to assume, then, that "2024" will feature original Dutton family cast members (more on this later).

Another "Yellowstone" spinoff, "6666," is set at Taylor Sheridan's Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, so our bet is that "2024" will be set in Montana, if not at the Dutton Ranch itself. Whatever happens in the forthcoming "Yellowstone" series finale (Will John Dutton survive? Will Kayce or Rip inherit the ranch?), it will likely form the basis of "2024."

Will the 'Yellowstone' Cast Return for '2024'?

Paramount has not officially announced any "2024" casting news at this time, but it's been reported that Matthew McConaughey is in "late-stage negotiations" to lead the spinoff. In a June 2023 tell-all with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan confirmed that he's "had a few conversations over the years" with the Oscar winner:

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan told the outlet. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching 'Yellowstone' and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

In the same interview, Sheridan hinted that "2024" (which was then untitled) would feature a new cast and location: "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

However, a source "with knowledge of the series" told Variety in Nov. 2023 that "2024" would feature "some crossover characters" from "Yellowstone." Don't count on John Dutton being one of those holdovers, though. Kevin Costner announced that he would not return for "Yellowstone" Season 6 prior to the news that the show would end with Season 5.

What's more, Costner stated in his Sept. 2023 divorce proceedings that he would "probably go to court" over "Yellowstone" salary he believes he is owed. It is unclear whether he will at all appear in Season 5, Part 2.

How Many Episodes Will '2024' Be?

The consensus seems to be that "2024" is planned as a full series with multiple seasons, not a limited series (like "1883"). The spinoff could follow "Yellowstone" 's broadcast lead and include between 9-10 episodes per season. Or it could top out at 8 episodes, like "1923" and "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" — especially if it's a streaming original on Paramount+.

When Will '2024' Premiere?

"2024" is currently a working title, so there's no guarantee the series will premiere in 2024 — especially if the final episodes of "Yellowstone" are pushed to 2025. As of June 2023, Taylor Sheridan admitted he only had "the broadest strokes" of the series figured out, so consider "2024" still in the development phase.

Check back here for any updates on the "Yellowstone" spinoff "2024."