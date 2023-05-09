The uncertainty that has been surrounding the fifth season of Yellowstone in recent months has not settled quite yet. Fans of the drama were given some answers last week (May 5), as show runners announced that the series will return this fall for the remainder of Season 5, but that the fifth season would be the last. The end of the show means that some of the character's stories -- including Kevin Costner's John Dutton -- will need to be wrapped up. However, a new report from Puck claims that Costner is putting his return on hold until he can approve the way in which his character is written off the show.

Costner's request was reportedly one of the demands he proffered to the show when discussing his return. Specifically, the report states that Costner "won't commit to returning until he finds out and is comfortable with how his John Dutton character is written out of the franchise." [quote via Decider].

This latest request follows previously reported issues -- including scheduling conflicts -- which originally led to the delay of the season. Reports claim that Costner offered the show one to three weeks for shooting his scenes. Agreement between Costner and the Paramount network for each of these demands is still pending.

No matter how Yellowstone eventually ends, fans can count on one thing: A yet-to-be-named Yellowstone sequel. Along with the announcement that the show will be ending after Season 5, the network confirmed that a sequel will premiere in December. The cast is expected be to be announced soon, and it may include blockbuster actor Matthew McConaughey. Deadline revealed in February that the star was in talks with the network regarding a sequel, and those negotiations reportedly remain ongoing. The show will run on Paramount Network and the Paramount+ streaming service.

As of now, Season 5 of Yellowstone is still set to premiere in November.