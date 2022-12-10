For Yellowstone fans, there's nothing as majestic and mysterious as the Dutton Ranch. In the fictional show, the picturesque ranch is located in Montana, close to Yellowstone National Park. Bordering the ranch is the Broken Rock Reservation, where tensions run high between those who live on and own the land. The reservation is hell-bent on reclaiming the land that once belonged to its people, but Yellowstone character John Dutton isn't willing to give up his family's legacy without a fight.

Even though this is a Hollywood production, Yellowstone fans may be surprised to learn that the show didn't exclusively film in the Big Sky state. That leaves you wondering: Where is Yellowstone filmed? For the first three seasons of the series, production primarily took place in Utah, with seasons 4 and 5 moving filming almost entirely to the Duttons' home state of Montana. Now, the show is fully filmed in the state where the series takes place, with the exception of occasional scenes down in creator Taylor Sheridan's home state of Texas. The Yellowstone cast and crew love it up in Montana so much that some, such as Luke Grimes, have opted to move there full time.

Luckily for fans, there are several locations you can visit and feel like a real-life cowboy or cowgirl -- including the actual ranch that serves as the Dutton family's home on the popular series.

The Yellowstone Ranch

Seasons 4 and 5 of Yellowstone are filmed at Chief Joseph Ranch, a real-life working cattle ranch in the small mountain town of Darby, Montana. The white ranch with the iconic black "Y" is where all Yellowstone scenes are filmed. While the interior scenes were filmed on a sound stage in Utah for seasons 1-3, the cast and crew transitioned to the ranch to film seasons 4-5. While the actual ranch is closed when filming occurs, the ranch has two guest houses that can be rented for visitors who want the full cowboy experience. The two cabins are aptly named Lee Dutton's Cabin and Rip Wheeler's Cabin, and they feature the same decor and interior shown on the show. It should be noted that the cabins can only be rented when the show is not actively filming.

Lee Dutton's Cabin was constructed in 1916 and is used as a vacation rental for fishermen and tourists to the Bitterroot Valley. It's two stories and can accommodate eight guests. Rip's Cabin features a loft and can also accommodate up to eight guests. Each cabin starts at $1,500 per night to rent, but it comes with a full tour of the lodge and all the sets for Yellowstone. It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Yellowstone fans.

Crow Indian Reservation

The Crow Indian Reservation doubles as the set for the Broken Rock Reservation in Yellowstone. The Crow Indian Reservation is the largest American Indian reservation in Montana, sprawling 2.2 million acres, and is only about 10 miles from Billings. If you want to visit, head to the reservation in August for the annual Crow Fair. Tourists can attend an authentic powwow; however, flash photography is prohibited during the performances.

Darby, Montana

Part of what makes Yellowstone so incredible is the shots of the land where the story takes place. Several of the scenes of the breathtaking valley are filmed in the Bitterroot Valley near the town of Darby. Darby sits in the western part of Montana, on the border of Idaho. Visitors can enjoy an antiques shop and old-time candy store, go fly fishing and go on scenic hikes. Those lucky enough can score an overnight stay at Chief Joseph Ranch for the full Yellowstone experience.

Ogden, Utah

On the show, the Schwartz & Meyer bank building is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The real building is located not too far away in Ogden, Utah. While in Ogden, you can take a walk around Ogden's 25th street, which is filled with boutiques, bars and restaurants. Several scenes from Yellowstone were filmed along the iconic street. The Outlaw Saloon -- aka cowboy hangout -- is a country nightclub in Ogden. Depending on what night you visit, you can take a free dance class or see an up-and-coming band.

While in Utah, you can take a short drive to the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, where several of the rodeo scenes were filmed. Production also took place in Park City during the show's first several seasons. Dan Jenkins' sprawling, fictional lodge is actually the famous Nicklaus Clubhouse located at the Promontory in Park City, Utah. While visits to the clubhouse can cost a pretty penny, visitors can play a round of golf, visit the equestrian center or ski, depending on the time of year.

The Governor's Office

Just like in the show, the scenes filmed in the governor's office are filmed in Helena, Montana, at the Capitol building. You can visit the Capitol grounds every day except for holidays, and a self-guided tour is available for free. On days when the show is filming, visitors are prohibited from certain areas of the buildings.

Western Montana

Starting in season 4, the entire production moved to western Montana and Missoula to shoot. While many of the scenes had previously been shot in Utah, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the tax incentives just couldn't compete with what Montana offered.

Venus, Texas

Parts of season 4 and season 5 are filmed in the small Texas town of Venus. Tourists can visit the charming old square in downtown Venus, which is about 30 miles from the nearest major city, Arlington. While in town, you can dine at Mary's Brazos Cafe and eat like a real cowboy.

