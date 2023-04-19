2023 has been an endless saga of rumors swirling around Yellowstone season 5, series creator Taylor Sheridan and series star Kevin Costner. What started with a Deadline article alluding to Costner's scheduling conflicts leading to the series ending early has led to rumors of tension between Sheridan and the Oscar winner and a potential exit from the series altogether for Costner. Not to mention a new Matthew McConaughey spinoff has been greenlit, temporarily distracting fans from the mayhem behind the scenes.

Now, sources are saying that the rumors of Costner's early exit from the scenes might be true despite what his lawyer and the Paramount Network have said in recent months. Showbiz411 is claiming that their exclusive sources have revealed that Costner's character, patriarch John Dutton, will get killed off in the second set of season 5 episodes that have yet to begin filming. His death will apparently happen in early episodes, with the remainder of the season exploring the repercussions of his death.

"The whole team is down in Texas now meeting, and trying to figure out how to do it. I'm sure Taylor Sheridan has it worked out more or less." The source added, "We all knew Kevin would leave eventually."

Allegedly, this wouldn't end the series, which the source claims would come back this fall. Despite killing off its main star, Yellowstone would go on, completely separate from whatever Sheridan has in store for McConaughey's new series.

"I think the main show will go on for at least one more season after, they'll have to see how it goes. Remember, this isn't until 2024. A lot can happen."

While it's unclear if anything this source is saying is accurate, it's fun to think about what Sheridan could actually do with this storyline. Does Jamie finally try to end Beth and accidentally take out his father? Does this create a war between the Dutton siblings? Or does Market Enterprises decide to get their hands dirty and eliminate John's interference with their airport plans once and for all? It's anyone's guess how this could go down, but for now, we'll just keep waiting for more season 5 rumors and hopefully get a firm update on when we can expect the rest of the season.

