Kelly Reilly might be best known for her no-nonsense, quick-witted, tough exterior as Beth in Yellowstone, but the English actress has a slew of credits to her name. While her stage name is Kelly Reilly, her given name is actually Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly. Growing up, she attended an all-girls school, where she studied drama. She began her career on the English stage but wanted to transition into television and movies. A go-getter from the start, Reilly penned letters to the producers of the TV movie Prime Suspect and eventually auditioned and landed a role.

Fast-forward several years, and Reilly's career has skyrocketed. To date, Reilly has said her most challenging role is that of Beth Dutton in the series Yellowstone. Speaking with The Wrap, Reilly stated, "I approached her like Lady Macbeth, but the amount of color I get to play with her is, as an actor, a real gift. Beth is the most challenging role I've ever had to play." Reilly is truly a chameleon when it comes to acting, having played everything from the wife of a pastor to a high-society British woman. When Reilly isn't acting, she lives with her husband, to whom she has been married since 2012. Though she did live in L.A. for acting, Reilly calls New York City her preferred home, liking the "vibe" of the city and its similarities to England.

Yellowstone (2018-2023)

Fine, Yellowstone is not a movie. But we would be crazy to leave out the captivating Western drama following the Dutton family working to maintain their prized ranch and land. The family has to battle neighboring Native American tribes, along with developers and the changing political landscape. Reilly portrays Beth, the woman of the family who will stop at nothing to protect her father and family ranch.

Where to watch: Peacock

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

The movie Sherlock Holmes follows the famous detective who, along with his sidekick Watson, is on the search for a suspect in a string of murders. The suspect is apprehended but eventually returns, as do the killings. Reilly plays Mary Watson, Watson's wife.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

The 2005 movie Pride and Prejudice was based on Jane Austen's famous novel by the same name. It's a classic romance tale in which Elizabeth Bennet, played by Keira Knightley, falls in love with Mr. Darcy. Unfortunately, the two come from very different social classes and backgrounds, making their relationship all the more complicated. Reilly plays Caroline Bingley.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video

Eden Lake (2008)

In Eden Lake, Reilly plays the main character Jenny, who travels with her boyfriend to a weekend getaway at an idyllic remote lake. In true thriller movie fashion, a group of teenagers ambushes the couple and trashes the campsite. Jenny is trapped in the woods and has to struggle to get out of the situation, with terrifying twists and turns.

Where to watch: Roke, Vudu

Puffball: The Devil's Eyeball (2007)

The supernatural film Puffball: The Devil's Eyeball focuses on Reilly as Liffey, a young architect who moves to a remote island to construct her house. A series of affairs leads to her getting pregnant and angering her neighbors, who use black magic to try to destroy the baby.

Where to watch: AMC+

Flight (2012)

An airline pilot who uses cocaine and alcohol manages to crash-land a flight after significant turbulence. Even though the pilot saves 96 out of 102 people on board, his antics come back to haunt him. In Flight, Denzel Washington acts alongside Reilly, and it's interesting to watch their on-screen chemistry -- and drama -- unfold.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Showtime

Russian Dolls (2005)

A group of adult friends embark on a trip to Barcelona, Spain, and reunite five years later. Russian Dolls is actually the second in the trilogy, which comes after the movie L'Auberge Espagnole. The film won a Chlotrudis award for best cast ensemble, including Reilly as Wendy.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mrs. Henderson Presents (2005)

Reilly stars in Mrs. Henderson Presents alongside the powerhouse actress Judi Dench, who plays Mrs. Laura Henderson. The comedy/musical movie is a biography of the eccentric Henderson, who opened the historic Windmill Theater. The theater was famous for its acts, in particular, the all-nude shows. Reilly won the London Critics Circle Film Award for British Newcomer of the Year for her performance.

Where to watch: Vudu, Freevee, Tubi, Rent on Prime Video

Calvary (2014)

The dark tale Calvary focuses on an Irish priest, James, who finds out that a man in his confessional is out to kill him. The unknown man confesses that he was brutally sexually assaulted as a young boy by a priest and is seeking vengeance. Priest James must battle his own interpersonal demons and those in the world around him. Reilly portrays Fiona Lavelle, James' pre-priesthood daughter.

Where to watch: Spectrum, rent on Prime Video

Heaven is for Real (2014)

A true story based on the 2010 novel, Heaven is for Real tells about a father's attempts to share his son's life-changing experience in which he claims he has witnessed heaven. The young child is diagnosed with acute appendicitis and, after emergency surgery, recounts to his family the visions he saw. He even recounts things that happened before his birth, which he would have no way of knowing. Reilly portrays the son's mom, Sonja. The movie was the second biggest box office success for a Christian film, earning $101 million.

Where to watch: Starz, Spectrum, Rent on Prime Video

Black Box (2014)

Yes, another TV show. But Black Box might as well be a really long thriller film, since the series was unfortunately canceled after just one season. Reilly plays Dr. Catherine Black, a top neurologist at the Center for Neurological Research and Treatment. Ironically, she suffers from crippling mental illness, which she attempts to keep secret from her fiance and others closest to her.

Where to watch: Streaming currently unavailable

