10 Times Beth Dutton Proved She Has a Tender Heart on 'Yellowstone'

Ever since she was first introduced to Yellowstone fans, Beth Dutton has proved to be a no-nonsense gal who is willing to do whatever it takes to save her father's ranch. Throughout the show's five seasons, Beth retains a show-no-mercy approach to most situations she finds herself in. Whether she's ruthlessly telling her disgraced brother Jamie Dutton to end his own life, or brawling like the best of cowboys in the middle of a bar, it's not often we get to see her softer side. While Beth is easily one of the most popular persons in the entire series because of her tough demeanor, Kelly Reilly brings a lot of range to the character to show that just like everyone else, Beth Dutton has layers and is more than meets the eye.

Beth's vulnerable side does make an appearance quite a few times throughout the series, thanks in large part to her better half, Rip Wheeler. Rip is the Yellowstone Ranch's most trusted hand, and he won the heart of Beth years ago, as we've seen in flashbacks with Young Beth and Young Rip in the '90s. While their life is far from a fairytale, Rip can often bring out a bit of tenderness in Beth, if even for one moment that really no one else on the planet could pull off.

Here are 10 times Beth Dutton has shown her softer side.

Her proposal to Rip

In season 3, episode 7, Beth proposes to the love of her life, Rip. While it is customary for the man to propose, Beth knows that Rip will never make any move without John Dutton's approval, so she initiates. After she asks her father for permission, Beth presents Rip with a ring and says, "It means that you have me, that I'm yours. It means come live your life with me, the only thing I ask is that you outlive me, so I never have to spend another day without you." For Beth, who prides herself on her rod-iron exterior, it's heartwarming to see her share her true feelings with her future husband.

When she tells Rip she can't have children

As Beth falls more in love with Rip, she can't help but slowly open herself up and share more of her life with him. In a season 3 episode, she calls Rip "baby," a loving reminder that he is her one and only. In a moment of true vulnerability, she shares that she wants him to call her his wife but quickly takes it back. She later shares, "You know why I always run away? Because there's only so much that I can give you, Rip. I can't have children. ... Being with me is the end of you." Rip reassures her she is all he needs and, with that, Beth resolves to never run away again.

When she shares her father's letter with Rip

One of Beth's first real vulnerable scenes occurs in season 2, episode 10. The ranch is under siege due to a kidnapping attempt by the Beck brothers. In the midst of the craziness, John Dutton asks Beth to add Rip to the deed and give him a cabin on the ranch. After John writes Rip a letter detailing his new wishes, Beth is on hand to read it to him. We don't often get to see Beth crying from happiness, but when she stands in front of Rip and essentially tells him he is regarded as a real member of the Dutton family, she can't help but shed a few tears.

When she meets Carter

Beth isn't exactly known for having a warm and nurturing disposition. However, when she meets Carter outside of the hospital, she dons a slightly softer side. Carter and Beth meet when they are both caring for their sick fathers in the local hospital. Carter is only a teenager but is faced with the reality of watching his father die from drug abuse. After he gets arrested for shoplifting, he asks the cops to drop him at the Dutton Ranch, claiming Beth is his guardian. Breaking with her typical cold exterior, Beth takes in the troubled boy and even offers him a homemade meal at the family table.

When she has a rough time taking Carter shopping

After Carter has been living and working at the ranch for a while, Beth wants to treat him to new jeans and boots. Rip tries to warn her that the boy is not ready and may be playing with her emotions, but she ignores him and decides to take Carter shopping. Beth is typically not one to get her emotions played, so it was rare to see her be overly loving and even mother-like. It doesn't last long, though, as Carter insists he wants a different shirt -- and in true Beth form, she snaps at him, putting him in his place, clearly hurt by the entire experience. Her tenderness returns later in the episode when she has a heart-to-heart with Carter and shares the four ways to get rich.

When she saved Monica from the rude shop owner

When her brother Kayce's wife, Monica, attempts to do some shopping at a fancy downtown boutique, she is immediately profiled and accused of shoplifting. Not knowing what to do or whom to call, she reaches out to her sister-in-law Beth to help with the situation. Beth's solution was not at all soft or vulnerable; in fact, it was quite the opposite. She humiliates the shop owner, making her strip down to her underwear for all to see, and smashes some valuable merchandise on her way out. However, it was her quick responses and protective nature over Monica that gave viewers a glimpse into her tender heart.

When she decides to make everyone eat dinner at a new table

It's a known fact that Beth cannot have a full meal at her childhood dining room table without causing a scene or storming out. When the family is gathered around having dinner, she's just about had it, storming out after her attempts at a crude joke go awry. Rip runs after her to comfort her and winds up discovering that the real reason she hates the table is due to all the horrible memories and losses that have struck the family. After he suggests eating at another table, Beth lets her guard down and has a successful family meal for the first time in years.

Her wedding

Beth's wedding to Rip was anything but traditional. She showed up wearing an extremely revealing dress that she attempted to cover with a coat. After she kidnaps a priest (despite not being Catholic), she and Rip say, "I do," surrounded by those closest to them. Rip's best man, Lloyd, her father, John, and Carter surround the couple as they exchange vows. It's a thrown-together affair we'd expect from Beth, with a hint of vulnerability that she actually shows in front of this special group of people.

When she's attacked at Schwartz & Meyer

During season 2, Beth is brutally attacked by a gang of vicious men while working at her office in town. In a desperate attempt to save her life, she texts Rip for help. Before it's too late, Rip storms in as a real-life hero, killing the men and saving Beth's life. Even though she acts tough and unafraid in front of the intruders, she breaks down after she realizes she is safe with Rip. This is also the first time we see Rip tell Beth he loves her, as he's been saving it for a moment when she really needs to hear it.

When she almost gets kicked off the ranch

Toward the end of season 4, an exasperated John Dutton tells Beth it may be better for her to leave the ranch entirely after finding out she was the cause of Summer Higgins' jail sentence. John is upset that Beth went against the family code, which is, "We don't kill sheep, we kill wolves." Beth was upset by her dad's interest in Summer and set her up to harm a police officer, causing her a long and unnecessary stint in jail. After John tells Beth he is disappointed in her, she asks ranch hand Walker to play her a sad song. Only when she hears the song does she let the tears flow, and they don't stop. Knowing she doesn't want to abandon the ranch, she reconciles with her dad, who assures her that the ranch is always her home.

