While the news just broke that Yellowstone is ending with Season 5 to make way for a sequel series, Kelly Reilly has been keeping herself busy filming Little Wing and preparing for the release of her upcoming mystery/horror film A Haunting in Venice. The period piece lets Reilly's native British accent shine while her character looks incredibly captivating in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party.

This will be the third Christie adaptation directed by and starring Oscar winner Branagh as Detective Hercule Poirot following his star-studded Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. This will be the first time Hallowe'en Party has ever been adapted as a feature film.

"It's a supernatural world where the normal rules do not apply," Branagh told Variety. "Murders and ghosts are irresistible to a man with that mustache and that nose for sniffing other culprits."

Set on Halloween night in post-World War II Venice, we find Branagh's Poirot attending a séance at a haunted palazzo, resulting in the death of one of the attendees. The former detective is on the case to see who dun it, and his journey to the truth looks quite frightening by the looks of the trailer.

Like its predecessors, A Haunting in Venice boasts a stellar cast, including recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey), Tiny Fey (30 Rock) and Jude Hill (Belfast). Reilly plays the role of Rowena Drake, the mother of a dead girl trying to hear her voice again with the help of a séance. Her 13-year-old daughter is mysteriously killed after admitting to witnessing a murder making this movie look equally thrilling and terrifying from the supernatural elements.

The trailer shows Yeoh presiding over the séance with a group of people in a circle joining by candlelight. It looks like the spirits respond as Poirot seems to see the dead girl throughout the haunted house, with Tina Fey's character imploring him that "some things are bigger than you."

It certainly looks creepy and will be released in theaters just in time for spooky season on Sept. 15.

