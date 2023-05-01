Kelly Reilly Addresses 'Yellowstone' Drama Surrounding Her PaleyFest Absence

Kelly Reilly, also known as Beth Dutton of Yellowstone fame, has finally put an end to the speculation behind her absence at the show's PaleyFest panel.

According to Us Weekly, the 45-year-old actress explained via Instagram comment that she was filming in the UK at the time and had informed the organizers back in January that she would be unable to attend.

Reilly's response came after a fan questioned her non-attendance at the Los Angeles festival. The actress expressed her regret that her name remained on the list of attendees, as it was 'unfair to the fans.' Reilly's latest post featured her working with Succession star Brian Cox on the set of Little Wing, as the two snapped selfies together.

The Yellowstone cast raised eyebrows when the majority of the main stars failed to appear at the PaleyFest event on April 1. Their fellow cast members, Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri, stepped in to fill the void. The press was informed about the change just 30 minutes before the red carpet commenced.

Rumors about the show's future have been circulating since the midseason finale in January. Season 5's second half was initially slated to air this summer, but production has not yet begun. Furthermore, there were reports that the network considered moving to a spinoff series featuring Matthew McConaughey due to scheduling conflicts with Kevin Costner.

Paramount president and CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed that McConaughey would lead his own spinoff series, regardless of Yellowstone's fate. Insiders also claimed that "ongoing issues" between Costner and showrunner Taylor Sheridan were responsible for the last-minute PaleyFest cancellation.

Uncertainty looms over the second half of season 5, with the cast themselves unsure about when filming will start.

As the drama unfolds, fans are eagerly waiting for more news on the future of Yellowstone and the cast's involvement. For now, Kelly Reilly has at least put to rest the mystery surrounding her absence from PaleyFest.

