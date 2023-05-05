It's been quite the week for Yellowstone fans. While it was just confirmed that Season 5 will officially be the last for Kevin Costner, Paramount Network had some more breaking news to share. The entire series will be ending with Season 5 as well. The final episodes of the western drama are still coming and will wrap things up in November. But that's not the end of the story just yet -- a sequel series will premiere in December.

While the exact details of the plot are still unknown at this time, it appears that this new sequel is the spinoff series that will be starring Matthew McConaughey. Most of the main Yellowstone cast members will apparently be featured on the new show, though it's unclear who exactly will continue on. It was announced a while ago that a spinoff series was in the works set at the Four Sixes ranch down in Texas. It's very possible that this series will end up being the new sequel.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits - from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world," added David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios.

As the main Yellowstone series is currently streaming on Peacock, the sequel will allow Paramount to feature all of the beloved Yellowstone characters on Paramount+, streaming alongside all of Sheridan's other series, including prequels 1883 and 1923, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Special Ops: Lioness.