Yellowstone fans have been taken on one wild ride in 2023. The second half of season 5 hasn't started production yet, with rumors of Kevin Costner scheduling conflicts preventing filming -- which could potentially result in the series ending early. Numerous cast members have responded to the rumors, saying they feel that the story isn't over. Even Josh Lucas, who plays a Young John Dutton in the series, jumped into the conversation -- resulting in fans expressing interest in him taking over the role of the family patriarch if it means getting more Yellowstone episodes. There's been much uncertainty surrounding the future of the beloved Western series, but we finally have a few answers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the head of Paramount Media Network, Chris McCarthy, said he didn't have a specific update on the Costner situation but did share that the series "wouldn't be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come."

That was a vague statement -- but who knows what's going on behind the scenes? Costner recently won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, so it would be a huge shock for him to walk away from the series completely.

One of the biggest rumors to surface in recent months is that Matthew McConaughey was in talks to lead a spinoff series. Deadline first shared the news back in February; but at the time, Paramount had nothing confirmed. According to McCarthy, those plans are officially happening.

McCarthy said that regardless of what happens with Costner and the original Yellowstone, McConaughey will lead his own spinoff series. In fact, this new project is one of more than 10 he currently has in the works with creator Taylor Sheridan. It's been a busy year for Sheridan: He recently wrapped up his first season of Tulsa King and second season of Mayor of Kingstown, and he announced the official casts of upcoming 1883 spinoff Bass Reeves and new spy thriller Lioness. It's anyone's guess what McConaughey's spinoff would entail -- our best guess is it might take place in his native Texas?

