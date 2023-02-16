It's the unboxing we've been waiting for. Kevin Costner couldn't attend the 2023 Golden Globes in January, but the actor has taken to Instagram to show off his award in all its shiny, golden glory.



Costner had planned on attending the Golden Globe Awards with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, but was forced to pull out of the event at the last minute due to historic flooding near his Montecito home. (Award presenter Regina King went viral for laughing uncontrollably as she learned the absurdly serious reason for Costner's absence live on air, while reading off a teleprompter.) For the first time since his 2018 debut as the formidable John Dutton on Yellowstone, Costner won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.



In a Feb. 14th Instagram video, Costner unboxed his Golden Globe award from bed, telling the dramatic story of why he couldn't attend the ceremony, and how his wife made the unfortunate situation into something special.





I got something really special in the mail. Thank you @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/ofFdKrPIwH — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 14, 2023

"We watched the time like sand in a bottle go out as our chances dimmed of getting there," the actor recalled of theissued in Santa Barbara just hours before the ceremony. "I never want to be too cool for school. I wanted to be there."With their plans of attending the show in-person dashed, Costner watched the ceremony from home with his children and his wife Christine, who grabbed $30 and picked up about 30 balloons from the store to celebrate the occasion."We watched the whole doggone thing and my kids heard our name be called, and we weren't at one of the greatest parties in the world," Costner said. "We wanted to be, but we found ourselves together as a family. My children heard my name called, and they stood up and they cheered."In the, Costner unclasps a small black trunk, revealing the golden statuette. "I guess there's no music, but wow," he marveled.









Despite previously having won two Oscars and two Golden Globes, Costner was visibly touched as he held the statuette, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press and everyone who's supported him over the course of his decades-spanning career.



"When you first come to Hollywood you just wanted to get your first job and you see these things and even wonder if you're ever gonna get in a room like that," he said. "It feels really good to have this. There's no substitute for being there."



In the spirit of a classic, introspective acceptance speech, Costner finished his unboxing video with a stirring meditation on the impact cinema has had on him.



"I'm so glad I found the movies in my life," he said. "They made a difference. I don't know what would've happened to me if I hadn't found the movies."