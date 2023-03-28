The release of the second half of Yellowstone season 5 still remains unclear. Though many cast members have jumped in amid rumors of Kevin Costner's scheduling conflicts to voice their reassurances that they think the story is far from over, fans aren't sure. Production has yet to actually begin for the new episodes, which were originally slated for release this summer. Whether or not Costner actually has difficulty getting to set, fans are frantic to know what the future holds for everyone's favorite Western drama.

Josh Lucas, who plays a young John Dutton in flashback scenes, is the latest cast member to address the future of the series. He posted a video on Instagram with clips of himself and Costner as the character of John Dutton, his caption expressing his gratitude for the experience.

"Grateful for this! working in Montana with this crew and these horses and the world Taylor & Costner have created has always been one of the greatest joys & challenges of my life. No matter what happens to the show I understand & share the love so many feel for the Duttons and the Ranch."

So not even Lucas knows what's going on with the current season. Fans were quick to try to interpret what exactly this post meant, as well as suggest that there's an easy solution to keeping the show going -- just let Lucas take over Costner's role as John Dutton. He's already nailing his Costner impression in flashbacks, so why not let him take over the John of the present if it means keeping the show going?

"Please!!! Need to move Josh Lucas to the lead role, he does a great job as John Dutton plus makes a good looking Cowboy and his awesome voice can keep Yellowstone moving on!!!!!" one user posted in the comments.

"You could easily step into the role," another user noted. "May have to set in the makeup chair a bit."

Yet another user noted that Lucas expertly "brings the same gravitas to the screen" as Costner and would be great to see more of going forward. To show creator Taylor Sheridan, the people have spoken! Regardless of what happens with the current season, more Josh Lucas appears to be a must for Yellowstone fans.

