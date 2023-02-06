Could John Dutton be riding off into the Montana sunset? News of Kevin Costner's uncertain future with the hit Paramount western series Yellowstone has been reported by Deadline, which reported that the Paramount Network is "moving to end their signature show in its current form." The outlet also reported that Matthew McConaughey is in talks with Sheridan and company about starring in a Yellowstone spinoff.

In a statement to the outlet, Paramount did not confirm Costner's departure or any other immediate changes to the show's cast. However, the network did share their interest in working with McConaughey.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson for Paramount said in a statement to Deadline. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Reportedly, Costner's filming schedule has led to disagreements over the shooting schedule for Yellowstone. Deadline reports that the actor only wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first half of the current season. For the second half of season five, which is set to premiere this summer, the outlet reported that Costner only wanted to shoot for a week.

The dispute over filming schedules could be due to Costner's busy career outside of the series. The actor, who recently won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, is currently directing and starring in the western drama Horizon.

According to Deadline, sources have shared that the scheduling conflicts have led to Paramount's decision to launch a franchise extension starring McConaughey, who is reportedly in negotiations with the network.