'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Teases How Many More Seasons Fans Can Expect

Yellowstone is currently on hiatus, set to return to the airwaves sometime this summer with the second half of Season 5. After an explosive midseason finale cliffhanger, eager fans are desperate to know where the series is headed -- and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) just divulged some big-time insider information on the fate of the beloved show.

While walking the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet with his wife, Cynthia Daniel, Hauser told ET that Yellowstone will continue for at least an additional two seasons.

"We just finished 5 and we got 6 and 7 coming, so we're excited," Hauser said. "I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a 7th, so, that's all I can say. That's all I can tell you."

It's amazing news for the legion of fans the series has racked up since its 2018 debut on the Paramount Network. The 7-season guarantee also contradicts what series creator Taylor Sheridan said about a possible 6-season run back in 2020. It sounds like we'll be seeing more of the Duttons than the most despairing fans assumed we would.

As for those theories swirling online that Yellowstone will kill off a Dutton family member by the end of Season 5, Hauser was tight-lipped, claiming (feigning?) ignorance. Besides, Taylor Sheridan is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get.

"I'm not the man to ask. But listen, you never know. Taylor [Sheridan] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what's coming. I love that about him," Hauser told ET, adding that we'll just have to wait and see. "I think the show's amazing because of it. So we'll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come."

Hauser confirmed that Yellowstone would continue for, at minimum, a 7-season run just hours before series lead Kevin Costner won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as John Dutton. The win marked the first major award for the series, which had the biggest season premiere on television in 2022.

