It's hard not to have whiplash as a Yellowstone fan this year. Just weeks after the dramatic mid-season finale aired at the start of the year, the rumors started swirling about what was happening with the second half of the season, which was set to return with all new episodes this summer. Talk of scheduling conflicts with Costner arose, as well as speculation on if he'd even return at all.

We now finally have answers to the biggest question all year -- will Kevin Costner return to Yellowstone? Sources have exclusively told ET that Season 5 will officially be his last. This comes after insiders saying there were disputes on set between Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan over failing his filming commitments to focus on his upcoming western saga Horizon as well as Costner, Kelly Reilly, and the other main stars skipping out on a scheduled appearance at PaleyFest. Secondary cast members showed up in their place, causing an uproar with fans.

The initial rumor, which had some truth to it, was that Matthew McConaughey would lead his own Yellowstone spinoff as a replacement for Costner's John Dutton. The Paramount Network has since reported that McConaughey is officially getting his own spinoff, regardless of what happens with Yellowstone Season 5. While the network opened up that they were confident Costner would be a part of the series for a long time amid all of the rumors and off-set drama, it seems this was the only solution that suited all parties involved.

It's unclear what this means for Costner's involvement in the second half of Season 5, which has yet to begin filming. Will he come back for all of the episodes, 5 minutes or just flashbacks? It's anyone's guess. But at least we finally know that the saga of the Dutton family is definitely taking a turn whenever the show resumes.

The news of Costner's departure comes after it was announced that his wife of 18 years, Christine, had filed for divorce.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep told ET on Monday. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

