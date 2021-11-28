These days, actor Luke Grimes is best known for playing youngest child Kayce Dutton on the modern western series Yellowstone. Grimes has starred on the hit Paramount Network drama series for three seasons opposite Kevin Costner as his father John Dutton, Cole Hauser as ranch hand Rip Wheeler, and Kelly Reilly as his sister Beth Dutton. All of Grimes' co-stars on the show are incredibly talented and the actor himself does a great job playing the complicated Kayce who is constantly battling the regular drama residing on Yellowstone ranch.

Prior to Yellowstone, Grimes is recognizable for playing Christian grey's brother Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades film series -- Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed, as well as United States Navy Seal Marc Lee in American Sniper. The Dayton, Ohio native first got his big start playing Ryan Lafferty on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters in addition to appearances in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, True Blood, Assassination of a High School President, Taken 2, Outlaw Country, The Magnificent Seven and El Camino Christmas. Before becoming a big star he attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, but it would be years before he'd meet the right person and would be ready to settle down.

We know that from 2011 to 2015 Grimes was tied to actress Gillian Zinser but has since tied the knot and is currently a married man. Like many stars in Hollywood, including co-star Kelly Reilly, Grimes prefers to live his life out of the limelight, but we were able to dig up a few details about his lovely leading lady.

Who is Luke Grimes' wife?

While the actor likes keeping his personal life private, we know that he's been married to model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes since Nov. 21, 2018. While Grimes himself doesn't really share anything on social media, we do get occasional glimpses of his happy life with Bianca through her Instagram which has nearly 200k followers.

Based on her profile, it appears that she is Brazilian, posting many of her captions in Portuguese as a nod to her roots. We also know that the couple is currently based in Montana where Yellowstone has been busy filming. It's unclear if the actor and his wife of three years have any interest in starting a family like he shares with Monica on Yellowstone, but we're anxious to follow along with whatever details the Grimes family is willing to share with their fans!

This article was previously published in June of 2021.

