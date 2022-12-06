'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Once Starred in this Dark Christmas Comedy

Did you know Kayce Dutton was once in a Christmas movie? Yes, before he rose to fame at the Yellowstone ranch, actor Luke Grimes once starred in the 2017 Netflix holiday flick El Camino Christmas. The star-studded holiday comedy was just as rough around the edges as Kayce and, at the time, a great fit for Grimes. It's also perfect for Yellowstone fans, fresh from the latest episode of their favorite Paramount Network drama, looking for something a little more appropriate for Christmas viewing.

Not only does this movie include one of your favorite members of the Dutton family, but a host of other familiar names from movies and TV: Tim Allen, Vincent D'Onofrio, Kurtwood Smith, Jessica Alba and Dax Shepard. At the very least, you probably recognize most of those names from series such as Last Man Standing or That '70s Show -- and it's fun to see some of these actors in a holiday flick that's out of the norm.

El Camino Christmas follows Grimes as Eric Roth, who decides to travel to the small desert town of El Camino, Nev., to search for the father he never met (Tim Allen). Set during the holidays, Eric makes a stop at the town liquor store, where a not-so-bright police officer (Vincent D'Onofrio) ends up mistaking Eric for a drug dealer. Before you know it, Eric is holed up in the liquor store, accused of some heinous crimes.

As things continue to heat up, Eric eventually finds himself trapped in the liquor store with five others on Christmas Eve, including his father. It's a silver lining, but not much of one -- these people are being held hostage, after all. Outside, Eric is trying to make sense of the situation he's found himself in, while a TV reporter, Beth Flowers (Jessica Alba), is updating audiences on the ongoing hold-up. Meanwhile, the more competent Sheriff Bob Fuller (Kurtwood Smith) and Deputy Billy Calhoun (Dax Shepard) work to defuse what's blossomed into an incredibly tense situation.

It's hardly your typical Christmas movie, and there are no makings of a Hallmark classic here. But what you do get are plenty of reasons to gather Luke Grimes fans around the TV for a holiday experience like no other. If you like your action hard-boiled and your humor a little on the dirtier side, you'll probably be upset you missed out on El Camino Christmas for this long -- especially given its now-famous lead's pedigree.

