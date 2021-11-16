'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Says We'll See 'Another Side of Rip' This Season

Yellowstone fans are familiar with Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) backstory. The fan favorite ranch hand was raised in an abusive home and came to the Dutton ranch after a horrific family tragedy. John Dutton took the teenage boy in, allowing him to work on the ranch and make a new start. Since then, Rip has been John Dutton's most loyal confidante -- and the love of Beth Dutton's life.

(Warning: spoilers ahead for season four of Yellowstone.)

This season, we're introduced to Carter, a 14-year-old boy who's strikingly similar to Rip. Having just lost his father, he's alone and in trouble with the law. But Beth sees something in the kid and brings him home to live on the ranch, allowing Rip to reluctantly take on the role of mentor.

In a recent interview with Wide Open Country, Cole Hauser explained that the storyline is an opportunity to see a kinder, gentler side of Rip Wheeler.

"For me, it's an opportunity to see another side of Rip," Hauser tells Wide Open Country. "A side that has the ability to teach, which I don't think is a strong suit of his. Not in that way -- I think in other ways maybe -- like the ranching lifestyle, cowboying and so on, but as far as being a father or a mentor in some way, I think he's not very good at it. But over time, I think what you see is that he's kind of finding his feet when it comes to it. It's tough love at first, which is kind of normal, not only for John Dutton, but I think with Rip as well. So it was fun to explore throughout the season."

Season four of Yellowstone premiered on Nov. 7. 12 million viewers tuned in, making the episode the most-watched premiere on cable since The Walking Dead in 2017.

A Yellowstone prequel, 1883, will premiere next month. The series will star Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott.

